EDF Renewables North America and Ameren Missouri Enter into an Agreement for Huck Finn Solar Project

Ameren Missouri’s Largest-Ever Solar Project Will Generate $14 million in Revenue for Local Communities

SAN DIEGO & ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–EDF Renewables North America and Ameren Missouri, a subsidiary of Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE), announced today an agreement by which Ameren will acquire, after construction, the 200 megawatt (MWac) / 270 MWdc Huck Finn Solar Project. The deal is subject to closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.

Developed by EDF Renewables, Huck Finn Solar is expected to create more than 250 jobs at peak construction. Once operational in late 2024, the project is expected to generate more than $14 million in revenue for the local communities in both Audrain and Ralls Counties. This new generation will help Ameren Missouri meet its goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2045 as well as provide new clean energy options to help customers meet their clean energy goals.

Eric Spigelman, Director of Origination and Power Marketing at EDF Renewables commented, “EDF Renewables is pleased to partner again with Ameren to help them execute on the transition to cleaner forms of generation. Ameren shares in our mission to deliver affordable, clean, reliable energy while at the same time growing the economy.”

“Solar generation is good for all of our customers because it provides clean electricity, creates economic opportunity and injects millions of dollars into the community over the life of the project, which will have widespread additional benefits,” said Mark Birk, Chairman and President of Ameren Missouri. “The facility is a step-change for solar generation in Missouri and is designed to generate more than 25 times the amount of energy of Missouri’s largest existing solar facility. With timely regulatory approvals, the project could begin generating clean energy as soon as 2024.”

The expected electricity generated at full capacity is enough to meet the consumption of approximately 40,000 homes1. This is equivalent to avoiding over 330,000 metric tons of carbon (CO₂) emissions annually which represents the greenhouse gas emissions from over 70,000 passenger vehicles driven over the course of one year2.

EDF Renewables, one of the largest renewable developers in North America, is committed to providing solutions to meet our customers’ carbon-reduction goals. With 35 years of experience and 24 gigawatts of wind, solar, and storage projects developed, EDF Renewables provides integrated energy solutions from grid-scale power to electric vehicle charging.

1 According to U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) 2020 Residential Electricity Sales and U.S. Census Data and typical transmission assumptions.

2 According to U.S. EPA Greenhouse Gas Equivalencies calculations and typical transmission assumptions.

EDF Renewables North America is a market leading independent power producer and service provider with 35 years of expertise in renewable energy. The Company delivers grid-scale power: wind (onshore and offshore), solar photovoltaic, and storage projects; distributed solutions: solar and storage; and asset optimization: technical, operational, and commercial expertise to maximize performance of generating projects. The Company’s PowerFlex subsidiary offers a full suite of onsite energy solutions for commercial and industrial customers: solar, storage, EV charging, energy management systems, and microgrids. EDF Renewables’ North American portfolio consists of 24 GW of developed projects and 13 GW under service contracts. EDF Renewables North America is a subsidiary of EDF Renouvelables, the dedicated renewable energy affiliate of the EDF Group. For more information visit: www.edf-re.com. Connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

