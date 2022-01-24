Ehave, Inc. Announces its KetaDASH Mobile Unit will be Delivered to Miami Beach on June 10, 2022

MIAMI, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ehave, Inc. (OTC Pink: EHVVF) (the “Company”), a leading healthcare services and technology company, announced today its KetaDASH subsidiary will accept delivery of its KetaDASH Mobile Unit in Miami Beach Florida on June 10, 2022. The KetaDASH Mobile Unit is a custom high-end medical van utilizing KetaDASH’s software platform. By bringing exclusive Ketamine IV treatments directly to the patient, KetaDASH will empower doctors and patients with real-time health data for better clinical decisions and health outcomes.

KetaDASH Mobile Unit Image 2

KetaDASH Mobile Unit Image 3

KetaDASH Mobile Unit Image 4

KetaDASH Mobile Unit Image 5

KetaDASH Mobile Unit Image 6

Ehave’s KetaDASH subsidiary began operations in the Sacramento and San Francisco area earlier this year. KetaDASH is a managed service organization focused on the psychedelic sector with the mission of helping physicians streamline their practice operations, create new revenue opportunities, and achieve better patient outcomes. KetaDASH treatments are conducted by a team of experienced physicians, therapists and nurses who will come to your home, office, or mobile location and provide a complete ketamine treatment experience, after an initial telemedicine visit. The KetaDASH Mobile Unit is specifically designed to focus on safety, setting, comfort and efficacy of treatments. This innovative service departs from in-clinic intravenous, treatment or unsupervised telehealth models to an at-home ketamine administration with telehealth and in-person medical supervision. A typical KetaDASH experience incorporates a prescribing doctor, a nurse for administration and monitoring, and psychotherapists for integration, all from the comfort of the patient’s home. Follow KetaDASH on Instagram at www.instagram.com/ketadash.usa.

Ben Kaplan, CEO of Ehave, said, “Ketamine is an FDA approved drug that has been used for over 50 years as a safe dissociative anesthetic that is now being studied as a treatment for major depression. In certain psychiatric conditions, such as treatment-resistant depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder and alcohol abuse, ketamine has shown very encouraging results.”

Mr. Kaplan continued, “I am honored to include pictures of our KetaDASH Mobile Unit, which we created together. As we make plans to go live this summer in Miami Beach, one very important message is that I would like to say ‘Thank You’ to all of the team members and license partners. Most importantly, I would like to say ‘Thank you’ to our shareholders, who have helped us make all of this happen.”

About Ehave, Inc.

Ehave is a leading healthcare services and technology company, focused on progressing psychedelics-to-Therapeutics by engineering novel compounds and new treatment protocols for treating brain health. Together with our network of scientists and mental health professionals, we are on a mission to create safe and effective therapeutics for patients to address a multitude of mental health issues, leveraging clinical data to help us achieve optimal patient outcomes. Ehave’s operations span across the entire USA, Canada, Jamaica, and Australia. Additional information on Ehave can be found on the Company’s website at: www.ehave.com.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: (i) the initiation, timing, progress and results of the Company’s research, manufacturing and other development efforts; (ii) the Company’s ability to advance its products to successfully complete development and commercialization; (iii) the manufacturing, development, commercialization, and market acceptance of the Company’s products; (iv) the lack of sufficient funding to finance the product development and business operations; (v) competitive companies and technologies within the Company’s industry and introduction of competing products; (vi) the Company’s ability to establish and maintain corporate collaborations; (vii) loss of key management personnel; (viii) the scope of protection the Company is able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering its products and its ability to operate its business without infringing the intellectual property rights of others; (ix) potential failure to comply with applicable health information privacy and security laws and other state and federal privacy and security laws; and (x) the difficulty of predicting actions of the USA FDA and its regulations. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release. The Company assumes no obligation to update any written or oral forward-looking statement unless required by law. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is contained under the heading “Risk Factors” in Ehave, Inc.’s Registration Statement on Form F-1 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on September 24, 2015, as amended, which is available on the SEC’s website, http://www.sec.gov.

For Media and Investor Relations, please contact :

David L. Kugelman

(866) 692-6847 Toll Free – U.S. & Canada

(404) 281-8556 Mobile and WhatsApp

Email: [email protected]

Skype: kugsusa