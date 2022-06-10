Elucida Oncology to Present at Two Upcoming Conferences

MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J., June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Elucida Oncology, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing the next frontier in targeted cancer therapy, announced today that management will participate at two upcoming conferences in June:

Jefferies Healthcare Conference – New York City, NY

Date: Friday, June 10, 2022

Time: 12:45 p.m. EST.

BIO International Convention – San Diego, CA

Date: Tuesday, June 14, 2022

Time: 5:15 p.m. PST.

Geno Germano, President and CEO, will be presenting at the Jefferies Conference on behalf of the company, and will also be available for investor meetings along with Ian Somaiya (CFO/CBO), Greg Adams (CSO) and Eliel Bayever (CMO). A live webcast of the Jefferies presentation will be available here and at the News & Media section of the company’s website. A replay will be available for approximately 90 days following the conference.

Mr. Germano will also be presenting at the BIO International Convention on behalf of the company and will be available for meetings.

About Elucida Oncology

Elucida Oncology, Inc., is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the next frontier in targeted cancer therapy with its first-in-class, ultra-small nanoparticle C’Dot drug conjugate (CDC) platform. CDCs are designed to penetrate deeper into tumors and deliver a significantly higher payload compared to antibody drug conjugates (ADCs). This combined with greater avidity for the target antigen, longer retention in tumors with minimal systemic exposure due to rapid renal clearance confers unique Target or Clear® properties. In preclinical studies, this has resulted in enhanced efficacy irrespective of antigen expression levels with reduced off-target toxicity, thereby potentially addressing the limitations of ADCs and other novel drug carriers. For more information, please visit www.elucidaoncology.com.