Emergent Cold Latin America Opens New Expansion in Bucaramanga to Strengthen Operations in Colombia

The expansion adds 4,100 pallet positions, totaling 7,600 frozen storage pallet positions at the Bucaramanga facility.

BUCARAMANGA, Colombia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Emergent Cold Latin America (Emergent Cold LatAm), the fastest-growing temperature-controlled storage and logistics operator in Latin America, announced the commencement of operations in its latest cold storage expansion at the Bucaramanga facility in Colombia.

The facility features the latest technology and state-of-the-art infrastructure, ensuring an optimal cold chain solution for our customers’ food products. The expansion adds 4,100 pallet positions, for a total of 7,600 frozen storage pallet positions at this location. Additionally, the facility will start offering chilled storage services, with several hundred pallet positions available for chilled and ambient products.

To further enhance value for its customers, Emergent Cold LatAm has built blast-freezing tunnels to supplement the existing capacity, as well as offices available to customers to facilitate their in-house operations.

With this wide range of services, Emergent LatAm provides comprehensive solutions for the food industry, allowing it to integrate the many aspects of logistics operations into a single location.

This expansion in Bucaramanga closely follows the company’s acquisition in April this year of Frigorífico Metropolitano (Frigometro), the leading cold storage company in Colombia, with four facilities in key markets around the country. Colombia is the fourth-largest economy and the third-most populated country in Latin America, with direct access to the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans, and a well-developed port system.

“Colombia is an important country for global food trade and a key component of our regional expansion strategy,” said David Palfenier, President of Emergent LatAm. “We are proud to accelerate the operational capacity of our facilities for our customers’ direct benefit. We will continue to expand our storage capacity and our services in Colombia to meet the needs of this market and the global food chain.”

About Emergent Cold Latin America

Emergent Cold LatAm (www.emergentcoldlatam.com) is building the highest-quality cold chain network to provide end-to-end temperature-controlled logistics solutions to their customers across Latin America. The company was founded to cover the need for modern cold chain solutions in the market, and to meet the increasing demand from domestic and global customers. Emergent Cold LatAm currently operates 17 cold storage facilities, more than 500 trucks and 3 facilities now under construction, to complete a total of 9 countries across Latin America.

