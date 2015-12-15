Ennoventure Inc Wins Most Secure Anti-Counterfeit Technology 2022 at EMEA Security Conference and Exhibition

The award ceremony took place in Saudi Arabia in the presence of over 300 leading specialists across industries

Dubai, United Arab Emirates–(Newsfile Corp. – June 22, 2022) – Ennoventure, the world’s first device and process agnostic solution to authenticate brands, has recently been awarded for the most secure anti-counterfeit technology 2022 at the EMEA Security Conference and Exhibition, held in Saudi Arabia. This was a global conference designed with the vision of delivering a future free of illicit trade and counterfeiting.

Padmakumar Nair, Founder and CEO of Ennoventure Inc, said, “We are highly obliged to have been recognised as the most secure anti-counterfeit technology which has been our key focus. What we always knew has finally been awarded as ‘the most secure’ – our AI/ML based 3 factor authentication technology. We have successfully built trust and transparency amongst our associated brands that have used our technology to fight against counterfeits across the globe.Our bigger goal is to create a fake-free community and help brands in ensuring their reputation.”

The award ceremony was hosted in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, under the theme ‘High Security Printing, Anti-counterfeiting and Brand Protection.’ The event brought together an international audience of over 300 leading specialists discussing latest trends, developments, threats and solutions relating to illicit trade and counterfeiting across industries. The occasion was graced by Mr. Abdulaziz Al Rabiah, Head of IP Respect Enablement, Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property.

About Ennoventure Inc

Ennoventure Inc, based out of the United States and India, is a unique SAAS platform for brand authentication and engagement across diverse industry sectors. The company was founded by Shalini Nair and Padmakumar Nair in August 2018, with the goal of developing innovative solutions to solve counterfeiting and quality management challenges faced by modern day businesses. The company uses AI, Cryptography, Blockchain and embedded solutions in their product offerings.

Ennoventure Inc is headquartered in Massachusetts, USA and has its R&D centre in Bengaluru, India. In April 2018, the company had raised USD 1 million in a seed fund round and has recently raised 5 million USD in their series A funding from Fenice Investment Group, USA.

Ennoventure’s key markets are South Asia, India and Africa, with further plans to expand to the European and US markets with its universally applicable solutions.

For further queries, please contact:

Media Contact:

[email protected]

https://ennoventure.com

PR Contact:

ZEXPRWIRE

https://zexprwire.com/

[email protected]

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/128637