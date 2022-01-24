Entasis Therapeutics Presents Data on Sulbactam-Durlobactam and ETX0462 at 2022 ASM Microbe Annual Conference

WALTHAM, Mass., June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ETTX), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products, today announced multiple presentations at the American Society for Microbiology (ASM) annual Microbe conference, taking place June 9-13, 2022, in Washington, DC. Entasis is presenting data on sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), an investigational drug in development for the treatment of infections caused by Acinetobacter baumannii including carbapenem-resistant and multidrug-resistant (MDR) strains, and ETX0462 a novel, first-in-class, diazabicyclooctane with broad spectrum antimicrobial activity against MDR Gram-negative bacteria, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa.

Details of the presentations are as follows:

Sulbactam-Durlobactam

Oral Presentations:

Sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a targeted β-lactam/β-lactamase inhibitor, for MDR Acinetobacter infections

Presenter: Alita A. Miller; June 10 8:15am; Salon GHI

Pharmacokinetics/pharmacodynamics of the β-lactamase inhibitor, durlobactam, in combination with sulbactam against Acinetobacter baumannii-calcoaceticus complex (ABC)

Presenter: John O’Donnell; June 11 3:00pm; Salon C

Poster Presentations (Poster Hall):

#3114: In vitro activity of sulbactam-durlobactam against recent clinical Acinetobacter baumannii-calcoaceticus complex isolates from the United States

June 10

Presenter: Alita A. Miller

#3473: In vitro activity of sulbactam-durlobactam against Acinetobacter baumannii clinical isolates collected in 2020 from China

June 10

Presenter: Sarah M. McLeod

#3490: Potent activity of sulbactam-durlobactam against pan-drug resistant Acinetobacter baumannii-calcoaceticus complex (ABC) isolates from a recent 5-year surveillance study (2016-2020)

June 10

Presenter: Sarah M. McLeod

#2776: In vitro activity of sulbactam-durlobactam in combination with other antimicrobial agents

June 11

Presenter: Alita A. Miller

#2797: Sulbactam-durlobactam is bactericidal against clinical isolates of Acinetobacter baumannii

June 11

Presenter: Sarah M. McLeod

ETX0462

Oral Presentations:

ETX0462, a novel non-β-lactam PBP inhibitor, has potent antibacterial activity against a panel of geographically diverse Gram-negative bacterial clinical isolates

Presenter: Alita A. Miller, June 10 2:45pm; Salon GHI

Poster Presentation (Poster Hall):

#3214: ETX0462, a novel non-β-lactam PBP inhibitor, does not induce AmpC expression

June 10

Presenter: Alita A. Miller

