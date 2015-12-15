Enterprise Clarifies Media Reports Regarding Proposed Ethylene Cracker

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Enterprise Products Operating LLC (“Enterprise”), a subsidiary of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD), recently filed applications for tax abatements for six proposed projects, including a proposed ethane to ethylene cracker that could be located in one of at least three jurisdictions. None of the six projects and their locations have been finalized, approved or sanctioned at this time. Furthermore, to clarify multiple media reports, while Enterprise has been working to develop and commercially underwrite an ethane to ethylene facility for a number of years, the company has neither approved nor sanctioned the construction of such a facility.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is one of the largest publicly traded partnerships and a leading North American provider of midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, NGLs, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals. Services include: natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transportation and storage; NGL transportation, fractionation, storage and marine terminals; crude oil gathering, transportation, storage and marine terminals; petrochemical and refined products production, transportation, storage, and marine terminals and related services; and a marine transportation business that operates on key U.S. inland and intracoastal waterway systems. The partnership’s assets include more than 50,000 miles of pipelines; over 260 million barrels of storage capacity for NGLs, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals; and 14 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage capacity. Please visit www.enterpriseproducts.com for more information.

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein that address activities, events, developments or transactions that EPD and its general partner expect, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations, including required approvals by regulatory agencies, the possibility that the anticipated benefits from such activities, events, developments or transactions cannot be fully realized, the possibility that costs or difficulties related thereto will be greater than expected, the impact of competition, and other risk factors included in EPD’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates. Except as required by law, EPD does not intend to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

