EPIC Charter Schools Completes Implementation of PowerSchool Solutions

Oklahoma’s largest public school system implements PowerSchool solutions resulting in enhanced online and blending-learning environments for students and staff

FOLSOM, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC), the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America, today announced EPIC Charter Schools (EPIC) in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma successfully completed implementation of multiple PowerSchool solutions, resulting in effective online and blended-learning environments during the 2021-22 school year. Specifically, EPIC implemented PowerSchool Student Information System (SIS), PowerSchool Unified Insights, PowerSchool Unified Classroom® Schoology Learning, PowerSchool Enrollment, PowerSchool Ecollect Forms, PowerSchool Unified Classroom® Performance Matters, and PowerSchool Unified Classroom® Special Programs. As a result of the district’s latest implementation, these solutions are now allowing EPIC to educate its students online and in-person across the state of Oklahoma.

“PowerSchool solutions have enabled us to build out formative assessments for gauging mastery of Oklahoma academic standards, thereby allowing us to quickly measure whether students need to be retaught or not,” said Bart Banfield, Superintendent, EPIC Charter Schools. “PowerSchool allows us to track important learning metrics so our teachers can provide real-time interventions when necessary, and helps administrators track where and how our students are progressing at all times. We’re excited to continue utilizing PowerSchool solutions to help quantify and propel our program’s educational capabilities.”

Prior to PowerSchool, EPIC used a proprietary system to handle everything from its SIS to its learning management system. However, facing issues with its prior platform, EPIC sought an edtech provider in spring 2021, with the goal of having solutions ready by the next school year. While other edtech providers indicated implementation would not be possible by the fall, PowerSchool was able to successfully complete implementation within 90 days, in time for the new school year. Advanced implementation was completed before the close of the school year.

“Through its utilization of PowerSchool solutions, EPIC Charter Schools continues to benefit from exceptional education technology to offer robust blended-learning curriculums for students,” said Maulik Datanwala, Chief Operating Officer, PowerSchool. “I’m proud of the results our team has continued bringing to EPIC Charter Schools and we look forward to helping EPIC achieve their educational goals moving forward.”

EPIC is a free, public, online charter school for grades Pre-K-12th. EPIC serves over 40,000 students across 77 Oklahoma counties and is fully accredited by the Oklahoma State Department of Education and the AdvancED Accreditation Commission. EPIC’s One-on-One program provides blended-learning instruction to students, featuring multiple curriculum options and face-to-face interaction with an Oklahoma Certified Teacher. In addition to EPIC’s One-on-One program, EPIC Blended Learning Centers provide students with dedicated hubs for accessing online curriculum, opportunities to participate in supervised learning activities, and offer food services under one roof.

For more information about PowerSchool solutions, visit https://www.powerschool.com/solutions/.

