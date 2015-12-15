Epicor Recognises Customer Excellence at UK Epicor Re:Connect Conference

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Epicor, a global provider of industry-specific enterprise software to promote business growth, today announced its UK Customer Excellence Award winners at the Epicor Re:Connect Conference 2022.

The event, which took place on June 16, brought together customers and partners to celebrate their technology implementation achievements, as well as learn about the latest Epicor industry innovations such as Epicor Automation Studio and acquisitions including Data Interchange.

Mark Hughes, Epicor Regional Vice President, UK & Ireland said:

“We were excited to be able to hold our UK customer event in person this year, showcasing some of our customers’ wonderful successes in driving growth and profitability through technology adoption and innovation. Congratulations to all our worthy Excellence Award winners.”

Epicor’s UK Customer Excellence Award winners included:

Tech Leader of the Year (Manufacturing) Award – Richard Kelley of Variohm Holdings for embracing the latest technologies in Epicor Kinetic deployed in the cloud, such as active homepages, dashboards, and Epicor Data Discovery, to improve collaboration throughout the organisation for data-driven decision-making.

Tech Leader of the Year (Distribution) Award – Jonathan Chard of Bradfords Building Supplies was awarded for the implementation of Bradford’s pioneering, completely digital, online credit application service which integrates with Epicor BisTrack.

Tech Innovator of the Year Award – Jos Greeve from Boers and Co. Precision Solution Group was recognised for his IoT innovation, using autonomous mobile robots to complement and enhance the working lives of the Boers & Co workforce. Using Epicor IoT, Jos has integrated applications to create a single data vision for the organisation.

Finance Leader of the Year Award – Dan Wilson of SandpiperCi, and the Sandpiper finance team, were recognised for their Accounts Payable (AP) Automation initiatives using Epicor Kinetic deployed in the cloud, and Epicor Enterprise Content Management (ECM). The team has achieved AP Automation for more than 1,000 suppliers.

Journey to the Cloud Award – Hacel Lighting was awarded for its cloud adoption approach. The Hacel Lighting team strategically minimised the number of customisations in the system to ease their cloud migration path. They migrated to Epicor Kinetic, deployed in the cloud, in less than three months and are now benefiting from the cloud solution functionality.

Business Transformation (Manufacturing) Award – Owen Mumford was recognised for its digital transformation focus—expanding its use in the U.K. of Epicor Kinetic as well as across global markets including the U.S., France, Malaysia, and Germany. The company’s use of Epicor Mobile warehouse to improve operations, as well as its current implementation of Quality Management Software (QMS) by ETQ, has helped document control, employee training, and audit compliance.

Business Transformation (Distribution) Award – Premier Forest Group made significant IT investments in its e-commerce capability using Epicor BisTrack and Epicor Commerce Connect, enabling customer online ordering for improved operational efficiency and productivity.

Andy Coussins, Epicor Senior Vice President and Head of International commented:

“Congratulations to all our winners! Customer recognition is very important to Epicor, and it has been a great opportunity to celebrate in person this year. We were especially delighted to be able to show our appreciation this year with a donation of £5,250 which will be presented to the charities carefully chosen by our winners. We thank you for your continued commitment to our Epicor product portfolio and look forward to your future ambitions and success.”

