Epiq Discovery named as leading eDiscovery software platform in the G2 Summer Report

This is the second consecutive report that recognizes the proprietary SaaS end-to-end eDiscovery platform based on positive user reviews

NEW YORK, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Epiq, a technology-enabled services leader to global corporate legal departments and law firms, announced today that Epiq Discovery, a cloud-based, SaaS eDiscovery platform that leverages modern and secure capabilities within the Epiq Service Cloud, has been identified by G2 as one of the best eDiscovery software products on the market for the second time running. The ranking is based on its high levels of customer satisfaction and likeliness to recommend ratings from real users on G2, the world’s leading business solutions review website.

“In their recently-released G2 Summer 2022 eDiscovery Market Report, Epiq Discovery has again been recognized as an eDiscovery Software Market Leader,” said Jean-Pierre Ullmo, managing director, Epiq Software. “The fact that this accolade is based on reviews from our users, as well as data collected from social networks and online sources, makes it all the more validating since client satisfaction is at the heart of everything we do at Epiq.”

Epiq Discovery is a cloud-based SaaS platform that supports the entire lifecycle of a matter and is designed to serve Epiq’s global client base. Epiq Discovery has proven to be very popular among corporate legal departments and law firms for a variety of self-service use cases, including internal investigations, employee matters, and litigations, as well as for self-service processing.

Epiq Discovery has been rated highly by its users for document collection, processing, and project templates. The following are some of the Epiq Discovery users’ feedback on the G2 platform:

“Ease of use, end-to-end self-service, attentive customer service, and onboarding. Document management and production. The lower cost of the program has been the biggest benefit.” – Suzanne.T – Mid-Sized Law Firm

“Not having to go through all the steps to upload a small amount of data to a full-blown platform just to run a production is priceless. I’m able to turn around a small PST quickly or loose documents received into production with very little time and effort. It’s beneficial to the client and to the case teams.” Christy.V – Enterprise Organization

“Customizable tags and clean interface. I found the document tags extremely helpful, and the staff are always quick and responsive to questions. We have a large litigation file with a complex affidavit of documents. This software allowed us to input all documents, review and tag for issues and privilege over a period of time. Very well organized.” – Small-Sized Law Firm

About Epiq

Epiq, a global technology-enabled services leader to the legal industry and corporations, takes on large-scale, increasingly complex tasks for corporate counsel, law firms, and business professionals with efficiency, clarity, and confidence. Clients rely on Epiq to streamline the administration and transformation of business and legal operations, class action and mass tort, court reporting, eDiscovery, regulatory, compliance, restructuring, and bankruptcy matters. Epiq subject-matter experts and technologies create efficiency through expertise and deliver confidence to high-performing clients around the world. Learn more at www.epiqglobal.com.

About G2

G2, the world’s leading business solution review platform, leverages more than 381,000 user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Every month, more than one million people visit G2’s site to gain unique insights.

Press Contact

Angela Hoidas

Epiq, VP Marketing & Communications

(678) 956-8728

[email protected]