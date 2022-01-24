Epoch Concepts Supports the USSF on a Massive Multi-Year Project by Providing IT Enabling Infrastructure

Epoch Concepts Selected as a Small Business Team Member for the Northrop Grumman Deep-Space Advanced Radar Capability (DARC) Contract

LITTLETON, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Data–Epoch Concepts, an IT solutions and services provider, announced that it is supporting Northrop Grumman in the development, testing, and delivery of a Deep-Space Advanced Radar Capability (DARC) in support of the U.S. Space Force (USSF) Space Systems Command (SSC) Space Domain Awareness Mission.

Epoch Concepts will provide all IT Enabling Infrastructure for compute, storage, switching, cybersecurity, and the necessary services in support of the DARC system. Epoch’s service-related contributions to date include supporting the proposal phase through technology research, pricing, and proposal reviews.

Entering the delivery phase, Epoch’s expertise and capabilities around secure supply chain will ensure the expedient and secure acquisition and delivery of all necessary commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) infrastructure from now until the end of the program. Epoch will also provide key subject matter experts (SMEs) along with trained and certified full-time engineers to aid in the project’s deliverables. The program is expected to run through 2025.

“We are both excited and proud to join Northrop Grumman and the USSF SSC as a small business supplier of IT-enabling infrastructure for DARC,” said Marcus Smiley, CEO of Epoch Concepts. “Our selection is the culmination of months of hard work, involving hundreds of engineering and SME hours, and a commitment to being available for any and all requests for information and expertise, based on our years of experience supporting the USAF and USSF as a trusted supplier of IT services and solutions.”

DARC will augment the military’s space surveillance network as an additional sensor with increased capacity and capability to monitor deep space objects and eventually provide full global coverage. The initial DARC contract includes the design, development, and delivery of a Site 1 system, expected to complete in 2025. There will be a follow-on of two additional sites strategically placed around the world.

About Epoch Concepts – Epoch Concepts LLC, a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business, is an IT solutions and services provider serving the U.S. government, enterprises, and systems integrators. From storage and infrastructure, to cybersecurity, cloud, and hyperconverged infrastructure solutions, Epoch Concepts designs, sources, and integrates solutions that empower its customers to do even more—to reinvent, reimagine, and redefine what they do and how they do it.

