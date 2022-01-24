Erasca to Present at the 2022 Jefferies Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Erasca, Inc. (Nasdaq: ERAS), a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers, today announced its participation in the 2022 Jefferies Healthcare Conference. Jonathan E. Lim, M.D., chairman, CEO, and co-founder, and David M. Chacko, M.D., chief financial officer, will represent Erasca in a presentation at 8:00 am Eastern Time on Friday, June 10, 2022, at the Marriott Marquis in New York, New York. Drs. Lim and Chacko will also participate in one-on-one investor meetings.

A live webcast of the event will be available online at webcast/jefferies. An archived replay of the event will be available until September 10, 2022, following the webcast at Erasca.com/events.

About Erasca
At Erasca, our name is our mission: To erase cancer. We are a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Our company was co-founded by leading pioneers in precision oncology and RAS targeting to create novel therapies and combination regimens designed to comprehensively shut down the RAS/MAPK pathway for the treatment of cancer. We have assembled what we believe to be the deepest RAS/MAPK pathway-focused pipeline in the industry. We believe our team’s capabilities and experience, further guided by our scientific advisory board which includes the world’s leading experts in the RAS/MAPK pathway, uniquely position us to achieve our bold mission of erasing cancer.

Contact:
Joyce Allaire
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
[email protected]

Source: Erasca, Inc.

Related Stories

Scilex Holding Company, a Sorrento Company, Announces Pre-Emptive Repurchase of $41.4 Million of its Senior Secured Notes

Todos Medical Announces Enrollment Complete for Confirmatory Cohort of LymPro Alzheimer’s Blood Test Clinical Validation Trial vs. Amyloid PET

Ehave, Inc. Announces its KetaDASH Mobile Unit will be Delivered to Miami Beach on June 10, 2022

Benevity Launches New Product to Help Companies Amplify Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging Initiatives

Zai Lab and Novocure Announce EF-31 Phase 2 Pilot Study Evaluating Tumor Treating Fields Together with Standard-of-Care Chemotherapy Meets Primary Endpoint for First-Line Treatment of Gastric Cancer

Bluesky Digital Assets Corp., Provides Update On the Status of The Bitmain Antspace Hydro Miner

You may have missed

Erasca to Present at the 2022 Jefferies Healthcare Conference

Scilex Holding Company, a Sorrento Company, Announces Pre-Emptive Repurchase of $41.4 Million of its Senior Secured Notes

Todos Medical Announces Enrollment Complete for Confirmatory Cohort of LymPro Alzheimer’s Blood Test Clinical Validation Trial vs. Amyloid PET

Ehave, Inc. Announces its KetaDASH Mobile Unit will be Delivered to Miami Beach on June 10, 2022

Benevity Launches New Product to Help Companies Amplify Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging Initiatives

error: Content is protected !!