Ernest Brod Joins Forward Risk Advisory Board

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Forward Risk and Intelligence is proud to announce that legendary corporate investigator Ernest Brod, founder and CEO of Brod Global Intelligence (“BGI”), has joined its Advisory Board. Brod will continue to lead BGI as CEO.

Brod founded BGI after an unparalleled career in the investigations sector. He was most recently a Managing Director at Alvarez & Marsal, leading the firm’s business intelligence practice. Prior to that, he held leadership positions at Deloitte FAS, Navigant Consulting, and Kroll.

Alongside Brod’s appointment to Forward Risk’s Advisory Board, the two firms are partnering to offer their clients industry-leading investigations services. Forward Risk’s lean and nimble in-house operations, combined with BGI’s decades of expertise and global network, will offer both firms’ clients cutting-edge intelligence on matters including proxy contest defense, asset traces, and executive- and director-level due diligence.

Said Forward Risk Partner Brendan Foo, “Appointing Ernie to our Advisory Board is a natural next step in our longstanding professional relationship. It is a privilege to continue to work with and learn from Ernie, who has contributed so much to the investigations industry. Through our partnership, we will continue to grow in breadth and depth as a firm, and leverage his experience and global network to provide our clients with best-in-class investigations and intelligence.”

Brod said, “I’m pleased to join the Advisory Board of the gold standard in U.S. investigations. This partnership with Forward Risk will bring to BGI the experienced, capable resources to extend our leadership position in corporate contests, global asset searches, and cross-border due diligence.”

About Forward Risk and Intelligence

Forward Risk is a corporate investigations, intelligence, and risk advisory firm that provides tailored investigation and litigation support, investor due diligence, and strategic intelligence services. Our unique approach combines well-honed industry savvy with bespoke reporting to deliver value-driven information tailored to meet complex client needs. Staffed by a diverse team of professionals including former attorneys, investigative journalists, intelligence community alumni, and other government affairs experts, we help clients navigate transaction and dispute lifecycles by providing investigation and litigation support, investor due diligence, and strategic intelligence services. We marry comprehensive rigor to the curation of narrative context, which ensures that our clients receive actionable intelligence in the unique context of their specific engagement and objectives.

About Brod Global Intelligence

Brod Global Intelligence (“BGI”) is a New York-based investigations and intelligence firm led by legendary corporate investigator Ernest Brod. BGI provides an array of specialized investigative services to attorneys, investors, and corporate executives, including litigation support, investigative due diligence, asset tracing, and fraud investigations. BGI sets itself apart by executing on the vision of its founder, a pioneer in the field who is committed to providing outstanding results for clients.

