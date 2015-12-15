Everstream Analytics Wins 2022 Top Supply Chain Projects Award from Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Award recognizes supply chain projects that deliver measurable bottom-line value to enterprises

SAN MARCOS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Everstream Analytics, the global supply chain predictive insights and risk analytics company, is pleased to be recognized as a 2022 Top Supply Chain Projects Award recipient. Presented by Supply & Demand Chain Executive magazine, the Top Supply Chain Projects (formerly known as SDCE 100) award recognizes the most successful and innovative transformation projects that deliver bottom-line value to enterprises across a range of supply chain functions.

Through artificial intelligence (AI) and predictive analytics, Everstream Analytics provided one of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies with the insights and risk analytics they needed for a smarter supply chain, helping to protect the lives and safety of its customers and patients during a significant natural disaster. With the goal of establishing proactive and reactive risk mitigation strategies across its multi-tier supply chain, Everstream developed a digital twin of the company’s supply chain, mapping locations, shipments, lanes, and material flows to provide the complete visibility, incident monitoring, and real-time insights a company of this size and reach required.

This comprehensive solution allowed the company to take risk into account in almost every decision, from product design to final delivery. The state-of-the-art visualization and risk analytics tool identified the regions on which the company’s products depended and pointed out bottlenecks within the sub-tier structure for known entities. Additionally, Everstream identified high-risk supplier sites and introduced risk exposure scores as part of the supplier qualification process. The incident alerts helped the company quickly react to any events that posed a risk to suppliers and the end-products.

“Today’s global supply chain has become inherently complex leading to significant blind spots for global businesses,” said Julie Gerdeman, CEO, Everstream Analytics. “Being selected as one of the Top Supply Chain Projects for 2022 is a testament to how harnessing the power of AI can help supply chain professionals make better, more strategic decisions for their business.”

“The past 18 months have been a tumultuous time for U.S. supply chains,” says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. “But, the core reason today’s supply chains haven’t completely fallen apart is because solutions providers have been working diligently to partner with customers and clients to streamline processes, implement emerging technology and deliver results that improve bottom lines and the environment. For many of these collaborations, it’s about achieving full visibility, complete forecasting, end-to-end leverage and the ultimate in sustainability.”

The learn more about the award and view the full list of this year’s Top Supply Chain Project winners, visit: https://sdce.me/5s59mx.

