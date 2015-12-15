Extend Achieves ‘Built for NetSuite’ Status

New SuiteApp for product protection meets Oracle NetSuite SuiteCloud Platform development standards and best practices

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ecommerce–Extend, a leader in tech-based product protection, today announced that its product protection app has achieved “Built for NetSuite” status. The new SuiteApp, built using the Oracle NetSuite SuiteCloud Platform, harnesses the latest in AI technology to help organizations seamlessly offer product protection across sales channels.





“We are excited to achieve ‘Built for NetSuite’ status to help organizations using NetSuite offer their customers product protection,” said Rohan Shah, co-founder and chief revenue officer, Extend. “This achievement is the direct result of our efforts to create a full-service product protection platform that offers merchants and their customers a superior experience.”

The new Extend SuiteApp is a full stack product protection platform that helps NetSuite customers to build better customer relationships and increase profit. Powered by AI technology and underwriting capabilities, Extend features customizable protection plans, quick resolution of claims, program optimization, and an end-to-end customer experience, across channels, including tele-sales.

“Extend’s solution simplifies order creation for merchants, while offering their customers an easy-to-use experience,” said Guido Haarmans, VP, SuiteCloud Developer Network and Partner Programs, Oracle NetSuite. “This new SuiteApp, running within the NetSuite user interface, extends our CRM with product protection and can help NetSuite customers increase efficiencies, add incremental revenue, and create long-term brand advocates.”

Built for NetSuite is a program for NetSuite SuiteCloud Developer Network (SDN) partners that provides partners with the information, resources, and methodology required to help them verify that their applications and integrations meet NetSuite standards and best practices. The Built for NetSuite program is designed to give NetSuite customers additional confidence that SuiteApps, like Extend’s product protection app, have been built to meet these standards.

For information about Built for NetSuite SuiteApps, please visit www.netsuite.com/BuiltforNetSuite. For more information about Extend, please visit www.suiteapp.com/Extend-for-NetSuite.

About SuiteCloud

Oracle NetSuite’s SuiteCloud platform is a comprehensive offering of cloud-based products, development tools, and services designed to help customers and commercial software developers take advantage of the significant economic benefits of cloud computing. Based on NetSuite, the industry’s leading cloud-based financials / ERP software suite, SuiteCloud enables customers to run their core business operations in the cloud, and software developers to target new markets quickly with newly-created mission-critical applications built to extend the power of NetSuite.

The SuiteCloud Developer Network (SDN) is a comprehensive developer program for independent software vendors (ISVs) that build apps for SuiteCloud. All available and approved SuiteApps are listed on SuiteApp.com, a single-source online marketplace where NetSuite customers can find applications to meet specific business process or industry-specific needs. For more information on SuiteCloud and the SDN program, please visit https://www.netsuite.com/portal/developers/overview.shtml

About Extend

Extend is a leading provider of modern product protection. The company’s API-first solution allows merchants to easily offer protection plans, while delivering an elegant support experience to end customers. Through its AI-driven technology and full stack product protection platform, Extend handles everything from offer merchandising and optimization, to claims adjudication to seamless end-to-end customer experiences. Launched in 2019, Extend has reinvented the antiquated extended warranty industry by eliminating many of the issues customers face with legacy providers, boosting customer confidence and retention. Extend works with over 600 leading manufacturers and retailers across multiple industries such as electronics, furniture, jewelry, auto parts, sports and fitness, and more.

In 2021, Extend cemented its unicorn status at a $1.6B+ valuation after a $260M Series C financing led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2, which was joined by Amex Ventures, Meritech Capital Partners, PayPal Ventures and GreatPoint Ventures, Nationwide, Tomales Bay Capital, Launchpad Capital, 10X Capital, and 40 North.

The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

For more information about Extend, please visit https://www.extend.com.

Oracle, Java and MySQL are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation.

