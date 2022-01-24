Facemoji Keyboard Named Winner of Best New Mobile App for April 2022

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Facemoji Keyboard, an emoji-centric keyboard app, received the Best New Mobile App Gold Award in the Tools and Utilities category by Best Mobile App Awards.





Driven by AI technology, Facemoji Keyboard features 300k+ emoji (both standard and exclusive), emoticons, stickers, emoji and text art, symbols, and GIFs. The app empowers users to customize every aspect of their keyboard, down to the buttons, colors, fonts, tapping effects, and sounds.

For the past decade, the Best Mobile App Awards program has spotlighted noteworthy apps and app developers. The entries are judged by a panel of expert designers, developers, and publishers for functionality, creativity, productivity, innovation, design, and originality, along with votes from the community.

Among its creative, innovative, and functional features, Facemoji offers users 1,000+ keyboard themes, 50+ fonts, a Swipe Keyboard and Smart Autocorrect for streamlined communication, as well as game mode support for Among Us, Roblox, Free Fire, Clash and clans, Mobile Legends, and more.

“It is an absolute honor for a widely renowned app industry awards program to include Facemoji Keyboard among its winners,” said Natalia Lin, product lead at Facemoji Keyboard. “Facemoji provides limitless opportunities for engaging communication and self-expression, and it brings us great joy for it to be spotlighted accordingly.”

Appealing to tech-savvy individuals, Facemoji has 500M+ downloads worldwide and features collaborations with 100+ well-known global IPs, including Bumblebee, Wimpy Kid, Om Nom, and Clifford. Further, the app supports 120+ languages and is available to users in 190+ countries and regions for free on Android or iOS.

About Facemoji Keyboard

Facemoji Keyboard is an emoji-centric keyboard app featuring speech recognition technology. It includes an emoji prediction feature, a wide variety of stickers and customizable keyboards. Facemoji Keyboard’s goal is to help people around the world express themselves in new ways with fun, creative emoji.

Contacts

The Hoffman Agency



Quinn Blackwolf



408-286-2611



[email protected]