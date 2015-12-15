FashWire Awarded Best Fashion Marketplace at the 2022 Glossy Fashion Awards

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#fashion—FashWire was awarded Best Fashion Marketplace at The 2022 Glossy Fashion Awards, which honors the companies and campaigns that have helped define the worlds of beauty and fashion. The winning teams featured future-minded founders, sustainable business practices and innovative partnerships.





“I am incredibly humbled that FashWire was named the winner for Best Fashion Marketplace in Glossy’s highly sought-after Fashion Awards. It is truly an honor, especially considering the caliber of the other finalists in our category,” stated FashWire Founder and CEO Kimberly Carney. “This is a testament to the incredible work of our team, and a complete validation that FashWire solves a genuine problem for many brands, mainly emerging designers. I regard this award with great respect as we strive to reshape the fashion ecosystem, while providing an immersive and seamless experience for a global audience.”

FashWire’s two-sided global platform and shopping marketplace brings forward a portfolio of 400+ emerging and established women’s and men’s designers across 40+ countries, in the ready-to-wear, shoes and accessories space. “Our mission at FashWire is to provide innovative and engaging technology solutions for both our users and designers,” added Carney. “We achieve this by offering organic discovery of worldwide fashion by leveraging technology to personalize the customer experience. This interactive experience encourages the consumer to be the influencer – and their feedback becomes part of essential brand decision making.”

“As a global marketplace, we have grown organically and we are in the most competitive landscapes,” stated Sebrie Springs FashWire Head of Brand Strategy. “This recognition solidifies that we are providing an unmatched opportunity for our brands and consumers within the digital and social sectors.”

“As a true development partner, FashWire’s leadership constantly drives our team to tackle new challenges within tech and innovation,” explains Hooman Hamzeh, CEO of DevelopingNow. “It is truly a collaborative effort and this incredible recognition and win for FashWire validates our place in the market as we continue to revolutionize the engagement between fashion designers and consumers with disruptive data-driven solutions from both a B2B and B2C perspective.”

FashWire will always be at the forefront as a resource for designers and consumers by keeping fashion at users’ fingertips through a global perspective. “We are the premier solution for discoverability for all contemporary brands that need to showcase their collections and in turn, sell product,” continues Carney. “Doing so through innovation and actionable insights will continue to remain at the forefront of the company.”

To download the FashWire App, please visit FashWire on the App Store and on Google Play.

About FashWire

FashWire’s high-growth two-sided discovery and shopping marketplace provides its portfolio of designers and brands vital data into consumer shopping behavior patterns. Giving fashion designers real-time valuable insights through a seamless user experience makes FashWire the digital front runner in consumer global business intelligence. For consumers, FashWire creates a compelling interactive experience by combining immersive swipe voting and social integration to influence the designer instantly. Through its market-leading app and web experience, FashWire customers can shop a curated edit of 25,000+ products, sourced from over 400 contemporary designers and brands from 40+ countries. The company is owned by Wire Holdings, Inc., and backed by a range of all-star private angel investors in the beauty, fashion, and tech spaces. To learn more about FashWire, visit www.fashwire.com.

Important Note to Editors:

Please use any part of this announcement with our compliments and full permission. We require that you credit us as the source and convey our name as FashWire. You may also direct your audience to our Instagram, Twitter and Facebook @fashwire.

Contacts

Laura Baumgartner



Asylum PR



[email protected]