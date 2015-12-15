Finance of America Companies Chief Executive Officer Patricia L. Cook to Retire on June 30

Cook Announces Decision to Retire to Focus on Her Health

Finance of America President Graham Fleming Appointed Interim-CEO

PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Finance of America Companies Inc. (NYSE: FOA) (the “Company”), a high growth consumer lending and services platform, today announced that Patricia L. Cook has informed the Board of Directors that she will step down from her role as Chief Executive Officer on June 30, 2022 to focus on her health as she attends to an existing medical condition.

In February 2022, Ms. Cook announced her plans to retire while remaining with the Company until her replacement was identified. Given that the Chief Executive Officer search remains in progress, the Board of Directors has appointed Company President Graham A. Fleming as interim-Chief Executive Officer effective July 1, 2022. Mr. Fleming will continue to serve as President of the Company during this interim period where he oversees the Company’s Forward, Reverse, Commercial and Home Improvement lending segments, as well as Lender Services. Prior to his current role, Mr. Fleming served as Chief Administrative Officer, overseeing Finance, Treasury, Risk, Compliance and Corporate Administration.

Ms. Cook said: “After careful consideration of the impact of ongoing medical treatment, I have decided that the best course of action is for me to devote my energy to staying healthy. I have the utmost confidence that Graham and Finance of America’s leadership team will continue to drive the execution of the long-term growth strategy that we’ve put in place.”

Brian L. Libman, Chairman of the Board of Directors, said, “Patti is the epitome of professionalism and tenacity. Her contributions to Finance of America and her impact on the Company’s vision and culture will forever be woven into the fabric of who we are and what we want to be. She’s a force for good. On behalf of the Board, I wish Patti the best of luck in her retirement and, importantly, with her health.”

“I am humbled that the Board has appointed me as interim-CEO,” said Mr. Fleming. “I am committed to carrying out Finance of America’s vision that Patti helped architect as we continue the process of identifying our CEO.”

