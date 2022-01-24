FIPS 140-2 Level 3 Keypad Flash Drive Available Now with Unparalleled Flexibility and Management, the DataLocker Sentry® K350

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DataEncryption–DataLocker, Inc., a leading provider of encryption solutions, today announced that the company’s recently announced DataLocker Sentry® K350 encrypted flash drive is in stock and now available for order with expanded storage capacities up to 512GB. The company first introduced the K350 in Q4 of 2021 as an expansion of the product line aimed at bridging the gap of managing encrypted USB devices with the flexibility to connect to any machine that supports USB Mass Storage regardless of the operating system, all developed around DataLocker’s “Simply Secure” design principles.





The new firmware release for K350 enables boot of operating systems while keeping the device under full management control, critical functionality for administrators of air gapped and microsegmented machines across industries.

The Sentry K350 is available for purchase from major resellers and distributors worldwide.

The Sentry K350 is the industry’s only platform-independent and OS agnostic keypad flash drive which incorporates an OLED display and represents the next generation of encrypted data storage products. In addition to the display’s true alpha-numeric password-based authentication, the Sentry K350 offers users a full-featured, visual-based menu-driven system to easily change passwords, set password policy and enable other security features without needing to consult a user manual. Further enhancing the feature set is the achievement of the FIPS 140-2 Level 3 certification, the MIL-Std810G, and an IP67 rating making it both secure and rugged enough for any environment.

“We see organizations in the U.S. under threat from malware and ransomware and the FBI issued an advisory in January singling out malicious USB drives as an attack vector. There are many machines and segmented networks that rely on USB transfers and the K350 secure USB flash drive is the perfect candidate for the task. The onboard screen of the K350 guides the user through the unlock and other operations on the keypad. Applying firmware updates or booting diagnostic tools in air gapped industrial networks is now more secure and simple than ever. The K350 pairs up with the central management server SafeConsole and provides the audit logs and control that regulated industries requires,” says Anders Kjellander, VP of Product, DataLocker.

The Sentry K350 requires no software or special drivers, and easily works with Windows, Linux, Mac, Android phones and tablets, Chromebooks, and embedded systems that can use USB mass storage. The K350 has its own power supply and can be used as a bootable device running Windows to Go, Ubuntu Linux, or local operating systems. The Sentry K350 offers User and Admin roles, read only mode, an Admin configurable password policy, an auto-lock feature, and rapid secure wipe in case the drive is lost or stolen, and is designed to be managed by SafeConsole®, DataLocker’s flagship central management platform.

For more information on the Sentry K350, go to datalocker.com.

