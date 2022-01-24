Five9 Intelligent Virtual Agent Named a Leader in the 2022 Opus Research Decision Makers’ Guide to Enterprise Intelligent Assistants

Five9 is the only full CCaaS provider featured in the report and received top positioning among voice-first providers for its strategic potential and product completeness and flexibility.

SAN RAMON, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN), an industry-leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact center, announced today that Five9 Intelligent Virtual Agent (IVA) has been named a leader in the 2022 Opus Research “Decision Makers’ Guide to Enterprise Intelligent Assistants.” Five9 IVA leverages the latest AI technologies (natural language processing, sentiment analysis, speech recognition, text-to-speech) to deliver intuitive, effective self-service in the contact center.

The 2022 Opus Research “Decision Makers’ Guide to Enterprise Intelligent Assistants” presents a comprehensive assessment of 21 enterprise-grade Intelligent Assistant solution providers bringing Conversational AI to support customer care, self-service, employee assistance, messaging and device control. The report notes that leaders are recognized for their holistic approach, high-value use cases, omnichannel support, and growing ecosystems of partners and industry collaborators.

Five9 is the only contact center provider featured in the report and earned top positioning among Voice-First Assistance providers for its vendor presence, product completeness and flexibility, and the strategic potential of its vision and roadmap, which considers AI an embedded part of the overall platform versus an add-on capability.

The report states: “Our evaluation gives higher marks to solution providers that take an approach that employs artificial intelligence to augment human intelligence (and vice versa) when deploying intelligent assistants.”

Callan Schebella, EVP of Product Management, Five9 said, “We believe companies will see the biggest performance gains when humans and machines collaborate and complement each other’s capabilities. To help businesses move beyond simple, siloed automation and harness this ‘collaborative intelligence,’ Five9 is delivering solutions that make AI persistent throughout the customer and agent experience, along with tools that make it easier for contact center teams to build, deploy, train and derive insights from the AI. We are honored to be recognized by Opus Research for our approach.”

To download the report, click here.

