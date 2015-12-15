Five9 is named one of the Best Workplaces in the Bay Area™ in 2022 by Great Place to Work® and Fortune Magazine

SAN RAMON, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CX–Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN), a leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact center, today announced that is has been named one of this year’s Best Workplaces in the Bay Area by Great Place to Work and Fortune magazine. This is the first time Five9 has been named to this prestigious list, ranking 19.

This year’s Best Workplaces in the Bay Area award is based on employee feedback collected through America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study of over 1 million employee survey responses and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million U.S. employees. In that survey, 95% of Five9 employees said Five9 is a great place to work (compared to 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company.)

Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization and headquartered in the Bay Area.

Five9 has earned Great Place to Work certification in the US, the UK and the Philippines, and was named a 2022 UK’s Best Workplaces for Wellbeing (ranked 2), a 2022 UK’s Best Workplaces (ranked 25), and UK’s Best Workplaces in Tech 2021 (ranked 3). Additionally, Five9 earned the No. 1 spot on Battery Ventures Highest-Rated Public Cloud-Computing Companies to Work for List in 2021 and is ranked 13 on Glassdoor’s top 100 Best Places to Work for in 2022. These accomplishments speak to the value Five9 puts on its employee experience and the value of its employees as a unique differentiator when delivering success for customers.

“Being an advocate for customer experience also means being an advocate for employee experience, and we are honored to be recognized, once again, for the outstanding work culture we have built at Five9,” said Olga Kibler, Chief People Officer, Five9. “As our company grows, we will continue to embrace authenticity and trust, lead with transparency, empower our employees to have a voice that’s heard, and support each other within our own walls and communities.”

Kibler, who joined Five9 in May, brings a wealth of SaaS and international experience, most recently as a Vice President of Talent Services at DocuSign, where she led the company in building out a diverse team and inclusive culture across 20 countries during a period of aggressive growth.

She added, “I look forward to continuing to grow our talent and culture at Five9.”

About Five9

Five9 is an industry-leading provider of cloud contact center solutions, bringing the power of cloud innovation to more than 2,500 customers worldwide and facilitating billions of call minutes annually. The Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center provides digital engagement, analytics, workflow automation, workforce optimization, and practical AI to create more human customer experiences, to engage and empower agents, and deliver tangible business results. Designed to be reliable, secure, compliant, and scalable, the Five9 platform helps contact centers increase productivity, be agile, boost revenue, and create customer trust and loyalty.

For more information, visit www.five9.com.

