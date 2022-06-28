Fivetran Named Databricks Data Ingestion Partner of the Year

Extensive Slate of New Product Enhancements Unveiled

OAKLAND, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fivetran, the global leader in modern data integration, today announced it has been named Data Ingestion Partner of the Year by Databricks, the Data and AI company and pioneer of the data lakehouse paradigm. Announced at Data + AI Summit 2022, the award comes as Fivetran extends its partnership with Databricks through expanded product availability and enhancements, making it faster, easier and more secure to unify a high volume of data on a single lakehouse.

“The digital transformation of businesses is only possible when data professionals are able to reliably access the freshest data in real-time, from a single source. Fivetran data pipelines make this possible, ensuring there are never interruptions,” said Adam Conway, SVP of Products at Databricks. “This award recognizes the tremendous value Fivetran provides to our shared customers, as well as our successful partnership in driving adoption of the data lakehouse.”

“We are extremely honored to be recognized as Data Ingestion Partner of the Year. Databricks is on the cutting edge of AI-based advanced analytics and a critical ingredient in the modern data stack – especially for enterprise organizations. They are absolutely essential to the operations of many of our customers, giving them a competitive advantage,” said Joseph DeBuzna, Vice President, Product Management, Enterprise & Database at Fivetran. “We look forward to our growing collaboration and delivering new data-driven breakthroughs across industries.”

Coming soon, Fivetran’s high-volume data replication managed service will be made native for Databricks on Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Google Cloud. Joint Fivetran and Databricks customers will be empowered with a real-time, high-performance, and low-impact method of replicating data from sources such as Oracle, SQL Server and later this year, SAP. Fivetran enables customers to move large volumes of SAP data via a log-based change data capture (CDC) process.

Other upcoming announcements include:

Databricks Partner Connect enhancements. New Partner Connect users from existing Fivetran accounts will be able to create a lakehouse destination in less than five minutes, and access for existing Fivetran Partner Connect customers will become easier, with repeat access provided through the Partner Connect experience.

New Partner Connect users from existing Fivetran accounts will be able to create a lakehouse destination in less than five minutes, and access for existing Fivetran Partner Connect customers will become easier, with repeat access provided through the Partner Connect experience. Fivetran PrivateLink. With PrivateLink, joint customers can avoid the public internet in sending sensitive data between Fivetran and Databricks, with a private, secure link hosted on AWS or Microsoft Azure.

With PrivateLink, joint customers can avoid the public internet in sending sensitive data between Fivetran and Databricks, with a private, secure link hosted on AWS or Microsoft Azure. Fivetran Metadata API . In deploying the Metadata API, joint customers can share information about their data-in-flight from source to Databricks with third-party data catalog vendors.

In deploying the Metadata API, joint customers can share information about their data-in-flight from source to Databricks with third-party data catalog vendors. Unity Catalog – Private Preview. When loading data into Databricks, customers can use the new three-part naming convention offered by Unity Catalog.

“Fivetran and Databricks complement each other well,” said Brandon Beidel, Director of Product Management, Data Platform, for Red Ventures. “Fivetran allows our engineering team to move faster by eliminating repetitive data ingestion tasks, while Databricks provides a platform with the power and scale needed for data engineering and analytics on what we have ingested.”

To learn more about how Red Ventures works with Databricks and Fivetran, check out their session at Data + AI Summit on June 28, 2022.

To learn more about the expanding Fivetran and Databricks partnership, visit https://www.fivetran.com/partners-databricks

About Fivetran

Fivetran is the global leader in modern data integration. Our mission is to make access to data as simple and reliable as electricity. Built for the cloud, Fivetran enables data teams to effortlessly centralize and transform data from hundreds of SaaS and on-prem data sources into high-performance cloud destinations. Fast-moving startups to the world’s largest companies use Fivetran to accelerate modern analytics and operational efficiency, fueling data-driven business growth. Fivetran is headquartered in Oakland, California, with offices around the world. For more information, visit fivetran.com.

Contacts

Ross Perich



[email protected]