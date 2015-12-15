FocusPoint International Launches Global Consumer Travel Plan “CAP Tripside Assistance,” Opens New State-of-the-Art Crisis Response Center

Travel Assistance Experts Expand CAP’s International Travel Protection Plan to Include Competitive Domestic Coverage

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#TravelwithCAP—FocusPoint International (FocusPoint), a U.S.-based, market-leading global assistance company composed of an elite team of medical, security, legal and crisis response experts, today announced the launch of their CAP Tripside Assistance (CAP) service plan for the consumer travel market, along with the recent ribbon-cutting of their new state-of-the-art, 22,000 square foot South Florida headquarters and Crisis Response Center (CRC) located in Plantation, Fla.





Following the success of their international service plan, FocusPoint has launched a domestic travel protection package under CAP for vacations and excursions for Americans traveling within the United States. CAP provides advanced, international and domestic travel assistance and immediate response to stranded, in-crisis travelers, or those encountering merely the threat of crisis.

“Our goal is simple: to encourage international and domestic travel, and give peace of mind and security that allows our customers to enjoy the moment, create memories, and connect with the cultures and places they’ve planned for,” said Greg Pearson, founder and CEO of FocusPoint International and CAP. “We’ve long enjoyed success in servicing corporations and are now in a position to expand our market share by reaching leisure consumers all around the globe.”

Fully indemnified by Lloyd’s of London, CAP’s full-service international and domestic travel protection for Americans traveling within the United States, medical, and security assistance plans are designed to cover a myriad of situations, either for short or extended periods, including, but not limited to:

24/7 unlimited live assistance with the Crisis Response Center (CRC) Assistance Hotline

Destination-based health, safety and security information via the CAP Advantage app

Home hospital of choice medical evacuations

Referrals to medical and legal experts, language interpreters, legal services, and prescription advice and assistance

Security evacuation services due to riots, strikes, civil commotion and more

Vehicle return for those requiring immediate evacuation back to their country of origin

Support for lost luggage or critical documents such as passports or visas

Hospital-to-hospital transfers and mandatory quarantine expense coverage due to COVID-19

Mortal remains repatriation services to your country of origin

Founded in 2011 and having served over 13 million customers across their networks, FocusPoint has long been a competitive choice for corporations and their C-Suites, along with government dignitaries and other entities. They have 19 office locations on five continents and over 5,000 proprietary and affiliate personnel in medical, security and crisis services.

About CAP Tripside Assistance

CAP is provided by FocusPoint International (FocusPoint) a global assistance company that delivers an integrated suite of health, security and incident response services through information, technology, and people.

FocusPoint International is routinely engaged by several of the world’s most iconic brands to support duty of care and travel risk management programs globally. The company has helped millions of people travel fearlessly and is thrilled to make its proven protection plans available to the consumer market. FocusPoint is renowned as an experienced industry leader with global prowess and has an established international presence in 140 countries and 600 locations worldwide. With an expansive global network, FocusPoint is able to give its customers and partners the help they need, when they need it most.

For more information, visit: https://www.captravelassistance.com/

