FOTA Launches Its NFT Collection on 4 Top-Tier Marketplaces

Singapore, Singapore–(Newsfile Corp. – June 28, 2022) – FOTA, the triple-A MOBA game Fight of the Ages (FOTA), is launching its NFT collection on four top-tier marketplaces on June 28th. These four marketplaces are Binance NFT, Bybit NFT, Galler.io, and Polkabridge.

FOTA optimizes the use of NFT technology within its universe to offer the users endless possibilities of owning valuable digital assets. All items in the FOTA metaverse are protected using NFT technology and include character traits such as weapons, skins, FOTAland, and equipment.

With the launch of FOTA NFTs on four marketplaces, the users can now easily rent, exchange and sell these assets to make their unique characters mighty heroes or wealthy collectors. As a result, the FOTA metaverse offers endless opportunities for the users to grow. FOTA has chosen these top four marketplaces to launch its NFTs because of their robust utility and unparalleled services.

With this immersive metaverse, gaming model, and NFTs, FOTA aims to capture the growing market and demand for NFTs. FOTA has developed an interactive metaverse where users can explore new universes while developing their character and learning how to live in undiscovered worlds.

About FOTA

FOTA is a Triple-A MOBA game project owned by Meta DJINN PTE.LTD with a fantasy universe that is exhibited by several races throughout the universe. The project optimizes the use of NFT technology within the universe to offer users the possibility of owning valuable digital assets while growing and interacting with the immersive universe. However, FOTA is more than just a MOBA game platform and includes economic mechanisms and democracies that utilize DAO.

