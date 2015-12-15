Future Energy Solutions Approved by Department of Energy as a Qualified Energy Service Company

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sustainable Development Capital LLP (SDCL) today announced that one of its portfolio companies, Future Energy Solutions (FES or the Company), one of the fastest growing lighting companies in the nation providing end-to-end commercial LED lighting solutions, has been certified by the Department of Energy’s (DOE) Federal Energy Management Program as a Qualified Energy Service Company (ESCO).

As an approved ESCO, Future Energy Solutions can now participate in bid opportunities for energy savings performance contracts issued by federal agencies. In addition, since many municipalities qualify their own projects based on federally approved ESCOs , FES has significantly expanded its access to local municipal projects across the country.

Commenting on the certification, Jonathan Maxwell, CEO of SDCL, said, “SDCL is delighted that Future Energy Solutions has achieved the Department of Energy’s qualification as an Energy Service Company. This designation will ensure continued growth in the U.S. and unlock new opportunities for the company.”

A leading national Lighting-as-a-Service (LaaS) provider, FES helps businesses upgrade to energy efficient LED lighting by eliminating costly upfront investments. The Company’s goal is to decrease carbon emissions and reduce its customers’ environment impact with energy-efficient LED lighting systems.

“We are proud to receive this highly regarded certification as a Qualified Energy Service Company,” said Peter Hawksworth, CEO of Future Energy Solutions. “This reflects our deep expertise in energy efficiency and commitment to improving the environment through turnkey energy efficient lighting solutions.”

In November 2021, FES announced a joint venture partnership with SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust plc (“SEEIT”), which also invested in the company, to expand its operations. SEEIT makes investments in companies and projects focused on achieving significant energy savings, aiding the transition to a low carbon economy. Over the past 13 years, FES has partnered with thousands of companies to capture more than $700 million in energy related financial savings, installed 650,000 energy efficient lights and eliminated 300 million pounds of carbon emissions annually.

About Future Energy Solutions

FES is an innovative global green technology company that provides funded and capital purchase lighting solutions for large scale commercial and industrial businesses. The FES service includes surveying, designing, analysing, procuring, project managing, installing, and maintaining new energy efficient lighting systems. Formed in 2009 in the United States, FES has grown into a family of companies around the globe. The UK office opened in April 2013 and has since installed over 300,000 energy efficient luminaries across several client portfolios, with an additional presence in the United Kingdom and Europe.

About SEEIT

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust plc is a constituent of the FTSE 250 index. It was the first UK listed company of its kind to invest exclusively in the energy efficiency sector. Its projects are primarily located in the UK, Europe and North America and include, inter alia, a portfolio of cogeneration assets in Spain, a portfolio of commercial and industrial solar and storage projects in the United States, a regulated gas distribution network in Sweden and a district energy system providing essential and efficient utility services on one of the largest business parks in the United States.

