Future-Focused Managed File Transfer: South River Technologies announces The Next Generation of Cornerstone MFT

ANNAPOLIS, Md., June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — South River Technologies, Inc. (SRT) today announced the release of Cornerstone MFT Server NextGen. This fully re-architected release is built on the most modern, secure, cross-platform, and scalable technologies available for both on-premises and cloud implementations.

The launch of Cornerstone MFT NextGen focuses on both architecture and additional features to assure strong security while delivering industry-leading performance. With added encryption capabilities for all transfer activities, and 2-factor authentication available for user-initiated file transfers, SRT continues to execute its mission of closing gaps in security that can be easily overlooked.

“As a vendor who has successfully delivered a mature MFT solution to thousands of organizations, the decision to re-architect assures that we can deliver the most secure, high performance, and scalable solution today, and can be agile enough to address the evolving needs of our customers in the future,” says Michael Ryan, South River Technologies’ CEO. “Cornerstone has been a native 64-bit application for a decade, so it’s stunning how many enterprise products are still based on 32-bit architecture. This means they are also built on antiquated technologies that will not scale and will eventually introduce security risks.”

According to Forbes.com, “Businesses suffered 50% more cyberattack attempts per week in 2021” with “50% more cyberattacks per week on corporate networks compared to 2020.” As attack vectors continue to evolve, vulnerabilities created by outdated development platforms will increase.

The focus on modern architecture and additional security capabilities is complemented by an updated administrative interface that enables role-based administration, and a hybrid approach to authentication that allows organizations to use their Active Directory or LDAP for internal users while organizing external users into a separate, native authentication.

SRT offers expert consulting services to add value before the sale, and to assist customers in adopting the future of MFT in the cloud or on premises.

About South River Technologies

South River Technologies (SRT) was founded in 2001 and is known for its deep expertise in security paired with an innovative approach to increasing productivity. SRT is the developer of Cornerstone Managed File Transfer, a solution that offers Managed File Transfer and secure, enterprise collaboration capability. Available in the cloud or on-premises, Cornerstone uses security standards that exceed the requirements for PCI and HIPAA – adopting security levels currently required for internal use at NSA.

South River Technologies is a Maryland-based, privately held company with customers in more than 150 countries. SRT customers are in the healthcare, financial services, government, education, retail, transportation, and manufacturing industries.

