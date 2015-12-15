GigaOm Names IP Infusion a Leader and Outperformer for the Second Consecutive Year in All Three 2022 Network Operating System Radar Reports

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IP Infusion, a leading provider of open network software and solutions for wireline and mobile network operators, today announced that GigaOm has named it a Leader, Outperformer and Platform player for all three 2022 Network Operating System (NOS) Radar Reports. The OcNOS high ranking, for the second consecutive year, highlights IP Infusion’s strong competitive market position as one of the most complete, mature and field-tested disaggregated network software platforms available.

GigaOm, an independent global provider of technology industry insights and analysis, evaluated 21 top NOS vendors for its latest Radar report. The GigaOm Radar is designed to help guide IT organizations assessing competing solutions on the market so they can make informed purchasing decisions. IP Infusion’s OcNOS® networking software platform was again identified as the most complete NOS platform reviewed for the Radar, ranking ahead of incumbent providers including Cisco, Juniper and Nokia.

Customers Drive Popularity: The Platform of Choice

GigaOm’s assessment of IP Infusion as a market leader is validated by growing customer traction over the last year:

IP Infusion’s OcNOS platform advantage includes the broadest range of use cases for Provider Edge (PE), Cell Site Router (CSR), Optical Transport Network (OTN) and more. Heightened demand for its Provider Edge and Aggregation Router has yielded a 60 percent increase in new orders representing five times the revenue growth year-over-year.

“GigaOm’s NOS market assessment revealed that IP Infusion is a leader and outperformer across all three market segments,” said Ivan McPhee, GigaOm Analyst. “With more than 20 years of experience, hundreds of customers and thousands of deployments, IP Infusion offers a mature, complete software platform solution that provides an industry alternative to established incumbents.”

For the second consecutive year, IP Infusion was ranked as a Leader/Outperformer, for NOS for Network Service Provider (NSP), as well as a Leader/Outperformer in both new categories, Cloud and Managed Service Providers, and Enterprise (Large and SMBs) Network Operating Systems. IP Infusion was recognized as an Outperformer for its rapid customer adoption, strong execution against roadmap and vision compared to the competition over the previous 12 to 18 months.

“GigaOm’s assessment of IP Infusion’s OcNOS as a leader and outperformer in all three NOS market segments is another proof point for open networking, which allows network operators to escape vendor lock-in, while accelerating innovation,” said Atsushi Ogata, President and CEO, IP Infusion. “IP Infusion’s mature and full-featured open software platform delivers seamless migrations for a range of diverse Service Provider, Cloud and Enterprise use cases.”

The GigaOm NOS Radar report noted that IP Infusion, after a series of releases, meets performance and scalability demands for critical use cases, and facilitates integration into diverse service provider environments. The company’s unparalleled ability to migrate from existing and legacy services will enable carriers to scale, reduce total cost of ownership, and attain digital transformation. Download a copy of the report, here.

About IP Infusion

IP Infusion is a leading provider of open network software and solutions for carriers, service providers and data center operators. Our solutions enable network operators to disaggregate their networks to accelerate innovation, streamline operations, and reduce Total Cost of Ownership (TCO). Network OEMs may also disaggregate network devices to expedite time to market, offer comprehensive services, and achieve carrier grade robustness.

IP Infusion OcNOS® and ZebOS® common software platforms have been adopted by over 500 customers and thousands of deployments. In addition, IP Infusion offers commercial distributions of open source NOS projects including SONiC and DANOS Vyatta Edition. Our products are backed up by carrier-grade advanced network services.

IP Infusion is headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., and is a wholly owned and independently operated subsidiary of ACCESS CO., LTD. Additional information can be found at http://www.IPInfusion.com.

IP Infusion, ZebOS, and OcNOS are trademarks or registered trademarks of IP Infusion. ACCESS is a registered trademark or trademark of ACCESS CO., LTD. in the United States, Japan and/or other countries. Northforge Innovations is a registered trademark of Northforge Innovations, Inc. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Katherine Verducci



1903 PR



[email protected]

408.429.5779