GigNet Signs Agreement to Provide Advanced Broadband to the World Famous Coco Bongo Night Clubs in Cancun and Playa del Carmen

GigNet’s Advanced Network Will Allow the Iconic Live Entertainment Venues to Enrich the Customer Experience for Patrons, Including High-Speed Internet to Support Guests’ Instagram, Tik-Tok and Other Social Media Posting

CANCUN, Mexico–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CancunBongoPlayaDelCarmen–GigNet, a Digital Infrastructure company with an extensive regional fiber optic broadband network from Costa Mujeres, North of Cancun, through the Hotel Zone of Tulum, announced today it is providing advanced, secure broadband for seamless, fast, and reliable Internet to the Coco Bongo night clubs in Playa del Carmen and Cancun, Mexico. According to Trip Advisor, Coco Bongo is “considered as one of the best nightspots in Cancun and Playa del Carmen…Coco Bongo has a unique show production, an extraordinary musical mix, and the very latest in audio and video entertainment. Coco Bongo has been praised by the likes of Rolling Stone Magazine, MTV, CNN, and Billboard Magazine among others.”

Coco Bongo Show & Disco is now a benchmark of entertainment and nightlife in the Cancun region, having entertained guests for almost 25 years with a unique concept that attracts visitors from all over the world looking for a legendary night club experience. A spectacular show is presented every night with more than forty artists on stage, including dancers, acrobats, actors, and other talents. Millions of visitors have lived this unique blend of party and show, and magazines and international media have compared the entertainment experience with the nightlife of Las Vegas and the Mardi Gras celebrations in New Orleans or Rio de Janeiro. Coco Bongo features the best DJs, and next generation technology in audio, lighting, video, and special effects.

Mark Carney, OBE, President of GigNet Mexico, stated, “Guests sharing their unforgettable moments from this unique experience in real time through social media is something especially important to the operators of Coco Bongo, taking the sights and sounds of the venue to the phones and screens of friends and family around the world. This is where our high-speed Internet connection will play a leading role. Just as important, our secure advanced broadband allows for faster credit card processing and other important finance and operations functions required to serve thousands of guests each day in multiple locations. We look forward to partnering with Coco Bongo to keep Cancun and Playa Del Carmen at the top of the list of best travel destinations in the world.”

“High-impact entertainment, mega parades of technology, aerobatics, and shows that are unique to Coco Bongo for the entertainment of more than 1,500 people each night require fast, reliable and robust Internet,” said Daniel Andrade, Director of IT at Coco Bongo. “GigNet offers the kind of service we need. They have demonstrated that they are willing to work with us for the long run and their reputation convinced us that they are the partner we need to keep growing the popularity of our night clubs and beach clubs.”

ABOUT COCO BONGO

Mexico’s most popular disco with projections on giant screens and stunning acrobat shows. Located right in the heart of the Hotel Zone, Coco Bongo Cancun stands out among the dozens of bars and nightclubs that make up Mexico’s night life capital. Coco Bongo Playa del Carmen is in the center of this popular destination. Just steps from the majestic Caribbean Sea, these spectacular venues attract visitors to one of the most memorable nights of their lives. For almost 25 years of history and branches in Cancun, Playa del Carmen, Mexico and Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, plus a new beach club, Beach Party Coco Bongo, the brand continues to grow with successful bars and entertainment concepts. In 1997 the first Coco Bongo opened in Mexico City, with a different concept than the one known today but with the same party spirit that lasts to this day. The emblematic show characters of La Mascara and Beetlejuice have become a fundamental part of show that features twenty-five artistic numbers per night. https://www.cocobongo.com/

ABOUT GIGNET

GigNet is the Mexican Caribbean brand of GigNet, Inc., a U.S. based international Digital Infrastructure company specializing in Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) and Fiber-to-the-Premises (FTTP) for enterprise customers including hotels, resorts, retailers, offices, large commercial operations, governmental offices, and medical and educational facilities, as well as fiber-optic transport services for mobile phone operators in the region. Through its Mexico operating subsidiaries, GigNet, S.A. de C.V., and Sanalto Redes Peninsular, S.A.P.I. de C.V., the Company is a fully licensed telecommunications provider in Mexico. GigNet is actively adding customers to its extensive regional broadband network in the Mexican Caribbean, one of the largest and fastest growing tourism and new residential development destinations in the world, with over 25 million annual airport visitors. GigNet is a leader in the Digital Transformation of the region.

