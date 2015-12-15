Global Customer Relationship Management Market to 2030 – Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Customer Relationship Management Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Solution; By Deployment; By Enterprise Size; By End-Use, By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 – 2030” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global customer relationship management market size is expected to reach USD 228.74 billion by 2030, according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

The incorporation of digitally enhanced technology throughout all organizational domains to improve efficiency and value generation to customers is known as digital transition. Companies are being forced to embrace new digital business strategies and industry dynamics to provide a better client experience, relationship and compete in the market. Increasing demand for efficient and reliable tools, including client relationship management, is expected to increase the industry growth over the forecast period.

Many firms have suffered as a result of worries about anything between distribution network interruptions to decreased client demand as well as social disengagement rules that have touched nearly every element of corporate activities. Companies are increasing their efforts to provide more client satisfaction by implementing digital tools such as client relationship management (CRM) to compete in the industry.

The CRM analytics segment is expected to grow at the fastest pace with a CAGR of 15.1% throughout the forecast period. The increasing need to recognize client purchasing behavior for much more personalized consumer interaction, as well as the adoption of techniques such as ML and AI by companies in order to provide better service through automated software customized marketing, is expected to increase the demand for customer analytics over the forecast period.

North America is expected to dominate the global market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.9% over the forecast period due to increasing adoption of innovative technologies, including machine automation coupled with increasing shift towards digital technologies in various sectors such as energy, IT, healthcare and others.

Market Dynamics

Drivers and Opportunities

Rising demand for customer satisfaction

Increasing Adoption of AI and machine learning

Restraints and Challenges

High cost of Installation

The publisher has segmented the customer relationship management market report based on solution, deployment, enterprise size, end-use, and region:

Customer Relationship Management, Solution Outlook

Customer Service

Customer Experience Management

CRM Analytics

Marketing Automation

Salesforce Automation

Social Media Monitoring

Others

Customer Relationship Management, Deployment Outlook

On-premise

Cloud

Customer Relationship Management, Enterprise Size Outlook

Large Enterprise

SMEs

Customer Relationship Management, End-Use Outlook

Services

IT

Manufacturing

Finance

Distribution

Construction

Government

Healthcare

Retail

Education

Others

Customer Relationship Management, Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Companies Mentioned

Adobe

Copper CRM Inc.

Creatio

HubSpot

IBM

Insightly Inc.

Microsoft

NetSuite Inc

Oracle

Pipedrive

Salesforce.com

SAP

SugarCRM

SYNNEX Corporation

Zendesk

Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd

