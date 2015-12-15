Global Finance Executive Uma Reddy Named Honigman’s New Chief Financial Officer

DETROIT & CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Honigman LLP is pleased to announce that Uma Reddy has joined the law firm as its new Chief Financial Officer based in Michigan. Most recently, she served as an executive vice president and managing director of global finance for marketing and communications giant WPP’s VMLYR agency in Dearborn, Mich., where she successfully spearheaded a transformational business model shift for WPP | Ford, streamlining and strengthening operating companies.





As CFO, Reddy will assume the financial and reporting duties previously held by former Honigman Chief Operating Officer Robert Kubic, who retired this year.

“We find Uma’s record of innovation and achievement in accelerating growth and improving business processes, and optimizing market share to be quite compelling,” said Honigman CEO and Chair David Foltyn. “As a recognized thought leader in driving Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives, we look forward to tapping her hard-earned perspective to help shape the future of our firm in order to effect positive change in our legal industry.”

Reddy is the founder of the nonprofit, Ashray Akruti – USA, a group focused on improving the lives of people with disabilities and marginalized sections of society. She was recognized by Bill Gates Sr., father of Microsoft founder Bill Gates, with the Global Social Entrepreneurship Award for her innovative ideas to address hearing disabilities. Reddy was also honored with the National Collegiate Inventors and Innovators Alliance Award.

Reddy is a recipient of WPP’s Winning Women Award for extraordinary contributions and inspirational leadership. Prior to WPP, Reddy (née Pishati) served as a senior manager of risk finance, financial accounting and reporting, and capital planning / special projects for Ally Financial in Detroit. Reddy was an integral player in the implementation of Sarbanes-Oxley Act and Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing at Delphi. As Leadership program graduate, she was recognized by Delphi’s Audit Committee and Board of Directors. Reddy started her career as a financial executive for PricewaterhouseCoopers in India.

Reddy earned her Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business. She is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA), Certified Chartered Accountant (CA) and Certified Cost Accountant (ICWA).

About Honigman



Honigman is an Am Law 200 full-service, general business law firm with more than 330 attorneys across the country in Chicago, Michigan (Ann Arbor, Bloomfield Hills, Detroit, Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo and Lansing), and our newest office in Washington, DC. Our lawyers counsel clients on complex issues in more than 60 areas of law. For more information, visit www.honigman.com.

Contacts

Media:

National

The LAKPR Group



Jessica Segers, [email protected]

Michigan

MCCI – Mort Crim Communications, Inc.



Carolyn Artman, [email protected]