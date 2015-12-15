Globalstar Announces Successful Launch of Spare Satellite

COVINGTON, La.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE American: GSAT), a leading provider of satellite-powered innovation, today announced the successful launch of the FM-15 spare satellite from Cape Canaveral’s Kennedy Space Center. FM-15 is the 25th and final satellite of Globalstar’s second-generation constellation, which was manufactured and stored by Thales Alenia Space. The satellite is expected to remain as an in-orbit spare and will only be raised to its operational orbit at a future date, if needed.

Launch services provider SpaceX confirmed that the upper stage of the Falcon 9 rocket accurately injected the satellite into its targeted low earth orbit. Globalstar has begun initial in-orbit testing and the satellite is operating nominally at this time.

“We are pleased to achieve launch success together with SpaceX and would like to extend a profound thank you to the team at Thales Alenia Space for successfully manufacturing, storing and then readying the satellite for launch,” said David Kagan, CEO. “This latest satellite, which will serve as an in-orbit spare, plays a crucial role in our continued growth plans prior to the launch of additional satellites procured from MDA and Rocket Lab which are expected to launch in 2025.”

The satellite addition is designed to further support Globalstar’s data products and services including its legacy Duplex, SPOT retail consumer and Commercial IoT. The launch further solidifies Globalstar’s commitment to deliver uninterrupted connectivity to users worldwide.

About Globalstar, Inc.

Globalstar pioneered personal safety by introducing its SPOT Satellite GPS Messenger in 2007. Today, leveraging its low-earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellation, Globalstar reliably connects and protects assets, transmits key operational data, and saves lives – from any location – for consumers, industrial companies, and government agencies in over 120 countries. With a portfolio that includes SPOT GPS messengers, next-generation IoT products and modules and cloud-based telematics solutions, Globalstar’s cost-effective satellite-powered innovations give users visibility and intelligence for improving safety and operational efficiencies.

For more information, visit www.globalstar.com.

Contacts

USA Public Relations / General Media Inquiries:



Denise Davila



Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-985-335-1538