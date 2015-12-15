Granicus Reinvents the Public Meeting, Again; Launches Most Advanced Remote and Hybrid Meeting Platform

govMeetings Live Cast gives government clerks and council members unprecedented ability to facilitate remote and hybrid public meetings

DENVER, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Granicus , the global leader in government experience technology and services, today introduced the latest advancement in their meetings management product line, govMeetings Live Cast, the most advanced streaming solution that allows government clerks and council members to facilitate remote and hybrid public meetings. Based in the cloud and purpose-built for government, Live Cast offers a reliable, secure, and easy-to-use solution for making public meetings more accessible, increasing participation rates and strengthening representation in government decision-making.

For years, Granicus’ govMeetings family of software solutions have transformed the way thousands of government employees manage the public meetings and community engagement process. govMeetings provides a powerful and intuitive set of capabilities that automates manual functions and incorporates internal and public feedback across the entire pre-meeting, in-meeting, post-meeting process. It also automates agenda approval and minutes management, provides access to meeting materials on any device, and offers residents digital access to complete meeting records, including agendas, video recordings, and minutes. With the addition of the govMeetings Live Cast product, government professionals now have the unrivaled ability to use a single platform to remotely manage in-meeting activities and conduct them seamlessly from any location, freeing them from the constraints of a physical office and/or third-party streaming companies.

The result of two years of development, the Live Cast offering provides stress-free video streaming for government with a tightly integrated package of state of the art encoder hardware and our industry-leading cloud-based meeting management software. In addition, Live Cast customers can now simulcast their public meetings both to their own website as well as to common social media sites like YouTube and Facebook. The improvements will continue throughout 2022 and into 2023.

“Public meetings are the heart of civic engagement and transparency. This is where Granicus got its start. We’ve always been heavily committed to supporting city councils in their mission to run smooth, effective, and transparent meetings with the public that invite structured input and feedback at critical points in the process. We are incredibly pleased to continue our legacy of helping our customers innovate and be responsive in this critical government function, particularly as hybrid remote workplaces have become structurally fundamental to effective operations and maintaining service continuity,” said Mark Hynes, CEO of Granicus. “As communities began to open back up, we witnessed a growing challenge among city councils: the need to facilitate hybrid meetings where some government professionals and community members were in chambers, while others were participating online. With Live Cast, local leaders are now fully empowered to conduct effective meetings regardless of location – not only improving meeting efficiency, but also advancing their critical inclusivity goals – making live, public meetings more available and accessible to everyone in their community, bringing the meeting to them, where they are.”

Granicus’ comprehensive govMeetings suite is the most trusted and widely-adopted agenda and meeting management platform on the market, currently used by over 1,800 municipalities and counties across the U.S. and Canada and delivering over 200,000 hours of streaming meetings annually.

govMeetings Live Cast is Granicus’ latest effort to equip government changemakers with the intuitive products they need to build efficiencies and create experiences that are accessible, meaningful, and secure. To learn more about the company’s extensive solutions for transforming the government experience, visit https://granicus.com/ .

