GRC Expands Executive Team with VP of North American Business Development – Hyperscale Market and Global Director of Telecom Business Development

Ken Copeland, and Albert Suarez join the authority in data center liquid immersion cooling to help guide company’s continued global expansion

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GRC (Green Revolution Cooling), the leader in single-phase immersion cooling for data centers, today announced the appointment of Ken Copeland, Vice President, NA Business Development – Hyperscale Market, and Albert Suarez as Business Development Director, Global Telecommunications.





Copeland will work closely with the business development teams directing GRC’s solutions that meet the unique needs of the large, high-performing hyperscale data center clients. With his experience in the data center ecosystem, including as VP of Major Accounts at OptiCool Technologies, he brings more than twenty years of experience helping clients solve challenging problems within their mission critical space. Most recently Copeland served as VP of Ascent, LLC where he oversaw numerous data center projects throughout North America.

“I’m thrilled to be working with GRC to help clients build and operate data centers that power the next generation of high-density applications, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and currency mining,” says Copeland. “This is a unique opportunity to be part of the sustainability solution and to help propel GRC’s next phase of growth.”

Suarez brings to GRC two decades of experience in networking and telecom. Most recently he served as Director, Global Access Strategy at NTT Global Networks, where he led global efforts for building relationships with enterprise customers. In his role as Global Business Development Director, he will develop and manage efforts to build and maintain GRC’s presence in telecom markets around the world.

“I’m looking forward to my new role and to bringing my deep experience with global customers to GRC,” says Albert Suarez. “After a decade of working in the telecom industry, I have seen the need for effective and efficient cooling solutions, and GRC’s suite of products are the perfect match as the global telecom landscape evolves and edge deployments proliferate.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Albert and Ken to our team,” said Peter Poulin, CEO of GRC. “With Albert’s extensive experience throughout the telecom industry, building strong relationships and delivering state of the art technology, he will enable GRC to expand its liquid cooling solution into the sector. Ken has a proven ability to foster strong relationships in order to grow a customer base and demonstrated success in generating sales as well as building strategic partnerships. We are excited to bring him on board to help deliver GRC’s specialized hyperscale solutions to North American data centers.”

GRC is The Immersion Cooling Authority®. The company’s patented immersion-cooling technology radically simplifies deployment of data center cooling infrastructure. By eliminating the need for chillers, CRACs, air handlers, humidity controls, and other conventional cooling components, enterprises reduce their data center design, build, energy, and maintenance costs. GRC’s solutions are deployed in twenty one countries and are ideal for next-gen applications platforms, including artificial intelligence, blockchain, HPC, 5G, and other edge computing and core applications. Their systems are environmentally resilient, sustainable, and space saving, making it possible to deploy them in virtually any location with minimal lead time. Visit http://grcooling.com for more information.

