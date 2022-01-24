Guidewire Named as a Leader in Independent Research Firm’s Evaluation of P&C Claims Management Systems

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$GWRE #ClaimCenter–Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced today that Forrester Research has named Guidewire as a Leader for its flagship product, Guidewire ClaimCenter, in The Forrester Wave™: P&C Claims Management Systems, Q2 2022.

ClaimCenter received the highest score in the Strategy category and had among the highest Market Presence category scores. The report evaluated 14 vendor solutions.

“Building on the experience of a large customer base, in 2020 Guidewire reimagined what a claim system could be. The result, its ‘claims without compromise’ vision, supports efficient processes, accurate claim settlements, and high quality customer experience,” wrote Ellen Carney, principal analyst, Forrester in the report. “It excels both at conveying and executing its vision and in its outward-in strategy of learning what is on customer roadmaps to ensure alignment.”

“Guidewire customers are the driving force behind our commitment to continually innovate claims management through automating workflows and leveraging cloud, AI, and analytics – to make insurance more convenient and increase operational efficiency,” said Brian Desmond, chief marketing officer, Guidewire. “We are honored to be named a Leader by Forrester and are intent on setting an ever increasing bar for innovation in P&C technology.”

Guidewire ClaimCenter brings together modern core claims functionality with digital engagement, embedded analytics, and a dynamically evolving ecosystem of partners and insurtechs. ClaimCenter powers the claims management operations of nearly 350 insurers in more than 30 countries, across all lines of personal, commercial, and workers’ compensation insurance. It is available as a stand-alone solution or as part of Guidewire InsuranceSuite.

