H.I.G. Capital Completes Growth Investment in Load One

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AirTransport–H.I.G. Capital (“H.I.G.”), a leading global alternative investment firm with over $49 billion of equity capital under management, is pleased to announce that one of its affiliates has completed a growth investment in Load One, LLC (“Load One” or the “Company”).

Headquartered outside Detroit, Michigan, Load One is a leading provider of expedited transportation and logistics services. The Company serves clients across diverse end markets in all 48 contiguous U.S. states, Canada, and Mexico. Through its expansive network of experienced owner-operators, trusted carrier partners, and company drivers, Load One delivers exceptional service to its customers in helping them address their time-critical, time-sensitive, and high-value freight needs.

H.I.G. is partnering with Founder and Chief Executive Officer John Elliott as well as the current senior management team to provide capital and resources to take advantage of the Company’s significant strategic growth initiatives and substantial consolidation opportunities across the fragmented expedited transportation and logistics industry.

John Elliott, Founder and CEO of Load One said, “This is an exciting new chapter for our Company. Partnering with H.I.G. allows Load One to continue delivering outstanding service while also pursuing growth opportunities with both existing and new clients. The Company has numerous opportunities to expand, and H.I.G.’s capital and resources, particularly around M&A, will help us continue our successful growth trajectory. We are very excited about the future of Load One and believe our customers and employees will benefit greatly from this support.”

“We believe Load One represents an ideal opportunity to create a premier expedited transportation and logistics platform at a time when market tailwinds, as well as driver and equipment shortages, should continue to drive growth,” added Ryan Kaplan, Managing Director at H.I.G. “We look forward to partnering with John and the rest of his talented executive team as they lead the organization through the Company’s next phase of organic and inorganic growth.”

About Load One

Founded in 2003 and headquartered outside Detroit, Michigan, Load One a leading provider of expedited transportation and logistics services in North America. Through its expansive network of owner-operators, carrier partners, and company drivers, Load One is dedicated to providing exceptional service to its customers in helping them address their time-critical, time-sensitive, and high-value freight needs. In addition to ground expedite services, Load One also provides truckload, specialized flatbed, air, and logistics solutions.

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global alternative assets investment firm with over $49 billion of equity capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Atlanta in the U.S., as well as international affiliate offices in London, Hamburg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to small and mid-sized companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/ value-added approach:

H.I.G.’s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses. H.I.G.’s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. is also a leading CLO manager, through its WhiteHorse family of vehicles, and manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance. H.I.G.’s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices. H.I.G. Infrastructure focuses on making value-add and core plus investments in the infrastructure sector.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 300 companies worldwide. The firm’s current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $30 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at www.higcapital.com.

* Based on total capital commitments managed by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.

