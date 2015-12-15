H5 Data Centers Announces the Acquisition of 505 Marquette in Albuquerque

The Approximately 225,000 Square-Foot Carrier Hotel is a Central Point of Interconnection for New Mexico.

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–H5 Data Centers, an edge data center and carrier hotel provider, today announced the acquisition of 505 Marquette, an approximately 225,000 square-foot carrier hotel in downtown Albuquerque. The building is one of New Mexico’s key interconnection points with more than 20 on-site communications carriers and access to several long-haul fiber providers and a growing ecosystem of cloud service providers, content companies and enterprises. The mixed-use building also has office, retail and storage space available for lease.

“505 Marquette has long served as one of Albuquerque’s most interconnected access points,” said Josh Simms, founder and CEO of H5 Data Centers. “We have previously operated several data centers at the building as a tenant, but we look forward to growing our operations and expanding the building’s infrastructure as the owner in support of our growing customer base and IT infrastructure community.”

Albuquerque Edge Data Center Highlights:

225,000 SF carrier hotel and office building with access to more than 20 communications carriers

One of the top interconnection and Internet peering points in New Mexico

Limited exposure to natural disaster risks

About H5 Data Centers

H5 Data Centers is one of the leading data center operators in the United States with over 3 million square feet of data center space under management. The company designs and engineers flexible and scalable data center solutions to address the core infrastructure and edge requirements of its customers. H5 Data Centers operates 22 data centers in 20 markets. For more information, visit www.h5datacenters.com.

