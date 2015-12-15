Harjeet Sadera joins Crédit Agricole CIB Canada Corporate Coverage Team

MONTRÉAL & TORONTO & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Crédit Agricole CIB has appointed Harjeet Sadera as Director, Corporate Coverage for Canada.

Harjeet is a seasoned banker with 12 years’ experience covering Corporates and Financial Institutions. Since 2010, Harjeet was at HSBC Toronto in the Financial Institutions Group covering Canadian banking and insurance clients before he transitioned to working with Domestic and Multinational corporate clients focusing on credit & lending, trade finance, cash management, foreign exchange, debt capital markets, advisory and project finance origination for the past 6 years. Prior to banking, Harjeet spent 8 years in the Aerospace sector as a Mechanical Engineer, working in Canada and the UK for Bombardier Aerospace, BAE Systems and Airbus.

Based in Toronto, Harjeet will report locally to Ghislain Descamps, Senior Country Officer for Canada at Crédit Agricole CIB Canada.

“We are excited to welcome Harjeet Sadera in our team in Toronto as a Corporate Senior Banker to support Ontario and western Canada-based world leading corporates in their local and international growth ambitions,” said Ghislain Descamps, Senior Country Officer for Canada.

