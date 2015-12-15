HCW Announces Hiring of Senior Analyst, Mike Colonnese

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC (“HCW”), a leading investment bank focused on capital markets and equity research, is pleased to announce Mike Colonnese has joined the firm’s Equity Research Department as a Senior Equity Analyst focusing on Cryptocurrency & Fintech. Mr. Colonnese is the latest addition to HCW’s dedicated and growing Cryptocurrency & Fintech coverage universe.

Mr. Colonnese joins HCW with over 13 years of experience in the financial services industry. Prior to joining the firm, Mike served as Director and Senior Equity Research Analyst at Cantor Fitzgerald, leading the firm’s cryptocurrency and blockchain research efforts. Prior to Cantor, Mike served stints as an analyst at Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and Sidoti & Company where he covered companies in the Financial Technology, Traditional Financial and Consumer sectors, respectively. Mike began his career in private wealth management at Fidelity Investments, and earned his Bachelor’s degree from the University of Connecticut and an MBA in Finance from Sacred Heart University. Mr. Colonnese is also a CFA Charterholder.

Mark Viklund, HCW’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are pleased to welcome Mike to our team at HCW and look forward to him contributing tremendously to what is already one of the largest Equity Research teams on the Street. His extensive industry knowledge will greatly enhance HCW’s ability to provide valuable insight to our clients.”

Dr. Joseph Pantginis, HCW’s Director of Research, added, “Mike is an important next step in our growing Crypto & Fintech franchise. While others have been pulling back, we continue to solidify our position as a leader in the space.”

About H.C. Wainwright & Co.

H.C. Wainwright is a full‐service investment bank dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. H.C. Wainwright & Co. also provides research and sales & trading services to institutional investors. According to Sagient Research Systems, H.C. Wainwright’s team is ranked as the #1 Placement Agent in terms of aggregate CMPO (confidentially marketed public offering), RD (registered direct offering) and PIPE (private investment in public equity) executed cumulatively since 1998.

For more information, visit H.C. Wainwright & Co. on the web at www.hcwco.com

