Health & Wellness Database Reactivation Launched By Sonfu Digital Solutions LLC

Colonial Heights, Virginia–(Newsfile Corp. – June 28, 2022) – Sonfu Digital Solutions LLC (804-575-7301) has expanded its services to provide database reactivation to small businesses in the health and wellness industry.

The company can now help businesses reactivate dormant sales leads from previous campaigns and business activities and transform them into active sales channels using SMS, email, and other media.

As businesses look for better ways to cut costs and stand out from the competition, Sonfu Digital Solutions’ new service introduces an effective solution to reacquiring premium sales leads without overextending tight budgets. With this expansion, the company will use novel database reactivation strategies to help businesses in the health and wellness industry to reach a wider customer base and improve their sales performance.

According to the Harvard Business Review, acquiring a new customer can be up to 25 times more expensive than keeping an existing one. This means that small businesses in competitive niche markets like the health and wellness industry can save costs by running highly efficient marketing campaigns that emphasize customer retention over customer acquisition.

Sonfu Digital Solutions’ database reactivation campaigns are specifically designed to support businesses with tailored customer outreach programs. Its approach entails targeting inactive leads with relevant messaging, resulting in renewed interest that eventually leads to inquiries and appointments.

Its service is ideal for those who are concerned about long-term customer engagement, as the company’s strategies are designed to nurture prospective customers over a long period.

About the Company

Sonfu Digital Solutions was founded by Sonnie Donaby, a computer science graduate who gravitated towards digital marketing after working with small businesses early in his career. He now uses his background in technology and experience in digital marketing to deliver unique services such as database reactivation.

“A database reactivation plan helps business owners in precisely targeting their outreach to generate more revenue or leads from inactive customers who are no longer working with them or have moved to another competitor,” the company explained on its website. “By implementing the ideal database reactivation campaign, your small business can get their previous clients back, all while getting the best experience possible.”

