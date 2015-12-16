Health2047 Expands Advisory Board with Strategic Appointments

Cadre of accomplished business and healthcare leaders bring deep and diverse experience to AMA’s innovation subsidiary

MENLO PARK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#advisors—Health2047 Inc., the Silicon-Valley innovation subsidiary of the American Medical Association (AMA), has appointed several new physicians, Sameer Badlani, Arthur Combs, and Mira Irons, to its advisory board. These three industry veterans lend considerable expertise and bring new perspectives to solving healthcare’s biggest system-level challenges.

Health2047 helps early-stage startups transform bold ideas into healthy returns. Its portfolio companies provide system-level solutions in three areas: data, chronic disease, and productivity. With deep expertise and diverse backgrounds in specialties ranging from artificial intelligence to market adoption strategies, information technology, public health, and hospital operations, Health2047 works with its advisors to shape companies with best-in-class healthcare system solutions that enhance how physicians and patients interact in service of better health outcomes and improved physician satisfaction.

“To tackle healthcare’s biggest challenges, we collaborate closely with both the physician community and technology leaders,” said Health2047 Chief Executive Officer Lawrence K. Cohen. “We rely on our advisors to help us cultivate powerful ideas and make connections to industry partners ready to take on the challenge of systemic healthcare transformation. The vast knowledge and experience of industry experts like Drs. Badlani, Combs and Irons undoubtedly will help Health2047 accelerate both market innovation and impact.”

Joining Health2047 on its mission to transform U.S. healthcare at the system level are:

Sameer Badlani, M.D., FACP: Dr. Badlani is a physician executive and digital transformation leader leveraging experience as both a clinician and technology executive to transform consumer experience in healthcare delivery and wellness. As the CDO for M Health Fairview, his focus is on operational innovation at scale, maximizing digital technologies and process improvement to generate better business and clinical outcomes. He serves as an adjunct professor at Carnegie Mellon University for executive education programs, has been recognized in Crain’s 40 under 40, and has been named on Becker’s list of top health system CDO and CIOs. Dr. Badlani also sits on the boards of Network of Digital Evidence (NODE Health) and Carnegie Mellon’s Center for Machine Learning in Health. He received his medical degree from the University of Delhi in India, and completed his internal medicine residency training and served as chief resident at the University of Oklahoma.

The new advisors will join existing advisory board members Steve Bochner, Gary Cookhorn, Francis J. (Jay) Crosson, M.D., Charles Hoyng, Ph.D., Joe Marks, Ph.D., Georgia Papathomas, Ph.D., Cheryl Rucker-Whitaker, M.D., Allison Spinner, Walter Stewart, Ph.D., Craig Taylor, Robert Wah, M.D., Stephen Wong, Ph.D., and Eric Yablonka. “Our executives and advisors are committed to launching solutions that will shape the next-generation of healthcare,” said Cohen. “We are extraordinarily proud and honored to have such an accomplished group of healthcare technology leaders on our advisory board.”

About Health2047

Health2047 Inc. is the Silicon Valley innovation subsidiary of the American Medical Association committed to enabling fundamental transformation in U.S. healthcare. Health2047 invests in the future of healthcare by helping entrepreneurs transform big ideas into healthy returns for their companies, investors, and communities in the areas of data, chronic disease, and productivity. Powered by the AMA, Health2047’s deep relationships with its network of strategic partners create a unique force multiplier that helps drive informed, large-scale change in healthcare. For more information, please visit www.health2047.com.

