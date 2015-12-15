Healthy Extracts CEO Discusses Health and Wellness on Here’s To Your Health With Joshua Lane

LAS VEGAS, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Duke Pitts, CEO of Healthy Extracts Inc. (OTCQB: HYEX), a leading innovator of clinically proven plant-based heart and brain health solutions, joined distinguished health and wellness expert, Joshua Lane, on the acclaimed radio program, Here’s To Your Health With Joshua Lane.

The interview covered a range of wellness topics, including living a healthy lifestyle, improving heart and brain performance and increasing longevity.

Here’s To Your Health has a long tradition of promoting leaders and pioneers in health and wellness. Show moderator, Joshua Lane, has hosted health and wellness radio and television shows for over 30 years.

Here’s To Your Health guests have included such prominent individuals as Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and Suzanne Somers. “It was really nice to interview Duke Pitts on the Here’s To Your Health Show,” said Lane. “Healthy Extracts is one of the most influential innovators in using clinically proven plant-based products for heart and brain health.”

During the conversation, Lane and Pitts discussed Healthy Extracts solutions, including BergametNA™, Ultimate Brain Nutrients™ (UBN™), and Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit™.

“This discussion with Joshua Lane was an opportunity to provide my insight and expertise on health and wellness solutions to a large and diverse audience,” said Pitts. “The Here’s To Your Health show has featured trailblazing names over the years, and I am pleased at the opportunity to participate.”

About Here’s To Your Health With Joshua Lane

Here’s To Your Health With Joshua Lane wellness radio is broadcasted on:

KSHP 1400AM

KTHO 590AM, 96.1 FM airs twice/wk

KMET 1490AM

KMIN 980AM, 104.3FM

KJAY 1430AM, 98.1FM

WWNN 1470AM

WBNW 1120AM

The Transformation Radio Network

The show is also available on demand in podcast form. Search for Here’s To Your Health with Joshua Lane on your favorite podcast app. The show is heard on seven AM & FM stations broadcasting 12 hours a week of quality wellness talk and ideas that can be helpful to your good health and the health of your family, friends and community.

About Host Joshua Lane

Wellness and nutrition expert Joshua Lane hosts the show “Here’s To Your Health With Joshua Lane” on AM, FM & Internet radio stations.

Lane is a member of the Board of Directors of the California chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving, and is proud to have served as Master of Ceremonies for their annual awards program honoring Police officers who have served their community by preventing drunk and impaired drivers from causing harm on our roads.

Lane hosted radio and television shows devoted to health and wellness for the past three decades. He hosted both the televised “Here’s To Your Health with Joshua Lane” on Channel 36 TV in Los Angeles, as well as “ViewPoint on Nutrition” one of the first shows to discuss environmental illness. He also hosted LA Talk Live, Los Angeles, the first Internet Radio / Television station recognized by the Screen Actors Guild as a new category of media: Transmedia.

Lane hosted “The Natural Grocer Radio Show” sponsored by Whole Foods.

Lane published articles on wellness for:

East West Journal

In Flight Magazine

New Age Journal

The Hallandale Digest

Dr. Shelton’s Hygienic Review

Lane worked for Dr. Ann Wigmore, the originator of WHEATGRASS at her clinic The Hippocrates Health Institute Boston, Massachusetts, and for Victoras Kulvinskas, M.S. author of Survival into the 21st Century, the most influential teacher of the raw food vegetarian movement of the 1970’s and 1980’s.

As owner operator of three natural foods stores, and as wellness host in both Florida and California, Lane understands the value of food as a healing tool. He is an expert on being healthy, with a passion to bring the current scientific thinking about Beauty, Fitness and Longevity to you.

Lane taught Nutrition for Broward Community College, and received his undergraduate degree from S.U.N.Y New Paltz.

About Healthy Extracts “Live Life Young Again”

Healthy Extracts Inc. is a platform for developing or acquiring science-forward, clinically proven, plant-based proprietary products in select high-growth categories within the multibillion-dollar nutraceuticals market.



The company’s subsidiaries, BergametNA™ and Ultimate Brain Nutrients™ (UBN), offer nutraceutical natural heart and brain health supplements. This includes the only heart health supplement containing Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit™. This superfruit is known to have the highest quality and concentration of polyphenols and flavonoids, and with healthy heart benefits backed by more than 17 clinical studies.

UBN KETONOMICS® proprietary formulations have been clinically shown to improve brain health, including memory, cognition, focus and neuro-energy. UBN is pursuing intellectual property license opportunities for monetizing its IP portfolio of multiple issued and pending patents.

For more information visit: healthyextractsinc.com, bergametna.com or tryubn.com.

