Hearsay Systems Named a Finalist in the 2022 WealthManagement.com Industry Awards

Hearsay’s AI Powered Video Compliance Pre-Review Solution Recognized for Enhancing Advisors’ Ability to Manage Compliance Requirements and Mandates

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AIpowered—Hearsay Systems, the trusted global leader in digital client engagement for the financial services industry, announced today that it has been named a finalist in the WealthManagement.com 2022 Industry Awards (the Wealthies) in the category Technology Providers: Compliance.





Hearsay’s highly scalable AI powered video compliance pre-review solution was recognized as a finalist as it dramatically reduces the time and effort associated with reviewing videos financial advisors create and post across their social channels. The first of its kind, this solution allows users to publish video content faster by leveraging AI to detect inappropriate material and non-compliant text within backgrounds, captions and overlay text. It also offers an automated speech-to-text lexicon review to ensure that all videos are in full compliance with industry and corporate standards before they are posted.

“We are honored to be recognized for our outstanding achievement in compliance by this year’s WealthManagement.com Industry Awards judges,” said Bill Simpson, Compliance Principal at Hearsay Systems. “While video has become the gold standard for financial professionals seeking to showcase themselves, the compliance risks and costs associated with it are much higher due to the inclusion of spoken words, actions, backgrounds and other images. Our solution gives compliance teams the confidence to manage video programs in a compliant, scalable manner, while still enabling advisors to authentically engage with customers and prospects.”

In 2021, WealthManagement.com also named Hearsay Systems as a finalist in the compliance category and in 2020, Hearsay was a finalist in Social Media leadership for its initiative regarding “Safeguarding Social During Covid.” In addition, WealthManagement.com recognized Hearsay Systems as a finalist in Social Media leadership for its Hearsay Social product and a finalist in the Innovative Applications category for Hearsay Relate in 2019.

Now in its eighth year, the WealthManagement.com Industry Awards is the only awards program of its kind to honor outstanding achievements by companies, organizations and individuals that support financial advisor success. A panel of judges made up of top names in the industry and led by WealthManagement.com editor-in-chief David Armstrong chose the finalists and will determine the winners, which each year recognizes the firms and individuals who are bringing new innovations to market that make a real difference to the daily activities of financial advisors. Winners will be announced on September 8th.

“The WealthManagement.com Industry Awards allow us to recognize the creativity, success and excellence of firms like Hearsay Systems that serve the final advisor community,” said David Armstrong, Editor-In-Chief of WealthManagement.com.

To learn more about how Hearsay Systems helps financial advisors succeed in video publishing — from content to compliance — please watch our webinar, or visit www.hearsaysystems.com.

About Hearsay Systems

As the trusted global leader in digital client engagement for financial services, Hearsay Systems empowers over 200,000 advisors and agents to proactively guide and capture the last mile of digital communications in a compliant manner. The world’s leading financial firms — including New York Life, Morgan Stanley, Charles Schwab, and Ameriprise — rely on Hearsay’s compliance-driven platform to scale their reach, optimize sales engagements, grow their business and deliver exceptional client service. Hearsay is headquartered in San Francisco, with globally distributed teams in North America, Europe, and Asia.

About WealthManagement.com

WealthManagement.com, an Informa business, provides everything wealth professionals need to know to stay knowledgeable about the industry, build stronger relationships, improve their practice, and grow their business. Named 2021 Neal Award Winner as Best Media Brand For Overall Editorial Excellence, WealthManagement.com offers financial services organizations a broad array of marketing services designed to help them influence the industry’s leading audience of wealth management professionals.

