HouseCanary Named Top Workplace in the Greater Bay Area by The San Francisco Chronicle

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HouseCanary, Inc. (“HouseCanary”), a national brokerage known for its real estate valuation accuracy, has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2022 honor by San Francisco Bay Area Top Workplaces.





The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, amongst others.

“We’re honored to be listed as one of the best companies to work for in San Francisco and the greater Bay Area,” said Jeremy Sicklick, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of HouseCanary. “While millions of workers have left companies that don’t meet their needs, we’re very proud of our team’s ongoing commitment to establishing a best-in-class workplace for current and future employees.”

This year, 126 companies — organized into small, midsize and large based on their number of regional employees — scored high enough to land on the Top Workplaces list. HouseCanary, and it’s 76 local Bay Area employees, are amongst the top 20 companies in the region, according to Energage.

“During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business.”

About HouseCanary

Founded in 2013, valuation-focused real estate brokerage HouseCanary empowers consumers, financial institutions, investors, and mortgage lenders, with industry-leading valuations, forecasts, and transaction support. These clients trust HouseCanary to fuel acquisition, underwriting, portfolio management, and more. Learn more at www.housecanary.com.



About Energage

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

