How Will a Federal Judge Rule on Your Motion to Dismiss? Pre/Dicta Tells You.

Groundbreaking Platform Launching Today Uses Data Science to Predict Judicial Behavior





NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Elon Musk is facing a lawsuit in the Central District of California over tweets regarding his pending deal to acquire Twitter. Which of the district’s 23 active judges gives Musk the best chance to win a motion to dismiss?

Both U.S. District Judges Michael W. Fitzgerald and Judge Cormac J. Carney deny 55% of motions to dismiss in securities cases. But which way will they rule here? Will Musk’s fame alter the calculus? Do they treat high-profile cases differently than others? Are his attorneys more credible if they also attended Harvard Law like the judges did? Does it matter that one was appointed by a Democratic president and the other a Republican? Or that one was a partner at a large international firm and the other was a government attorney and then a partner in a small, regional firm?

Traditional legal research does not account for these factors, and the answers to these questions have been out of the reach of the litigators and their clients who crave it. But, thanks to a groundbreaking platform that uses data science to understand the decisional patterns of every federal district court judge in every commercial case, Musk’s attorneys can get answers to these questions.

The platform is Pre/Dicta, and it launches today.

Pre/Dicta determined that if Judge Fitzgerald is assigned the case, Musk has a 97% chance of a dismissal. On the other hand, if Judge Carney hears the case, Musk has only a 9% chance of a dismissal.

How does Pre/Dicta do it?

Pre/Dicta is the first and only platform to use data science to identify the characteristics of cases that determine their ultimate result. It is unique in considering biographical information of all federal judges – including net worth, education, work experience, political affiliation, and more – to uncover the hidden patterns in judicial decisions. Leveraging those insights, Pre/Dicta evaluates how case-specific data points affect a judge. For example, does the size or prestige of the firms involved influence a judge? Are they more sympathetic to an individual plaintiff? Do they favor publicly traded companies over privately held ones?

Pre/Dicta’s ongoing analysis of millions of federal decisions identifies and determines the most relevant case characteristics and calculates and weighs their impact on a judge’s rulings to predict whether the case will proceed to discovery. These tested and proven predictions, against more than 1,500 federal judges over 10 years of federal cases, provide data-backed intelligence that litigators, their clients, corporate counsel, and investors in litigation can confidently rely upon to make their most critical strategic decisions, including settlement, deployment of capital, choice of forum, and budgeting.

“We’re proud to release the only platform that makes concrete predictions about federal cases, and the only platform to focus on the judge and the personal factors that play a role in how they decide cases,” said Pre/Dicta CEO Dan Rabinowitz.

“Pre/Dicta helps top litigators understand and apply judicial behavior in ways no human ever could,” Rabinowitz said. “We are confident that our motion to dismiss prediction tool, and the others to come, will be indispensable parts of any top litigator’s overall litigation strategy.”

Pre/Dicta’s founders are Rabinowitz, a former litigator with deep experience in data science, and Chairman Louis Mayberg, co-founder of an asset manager that oversees 250 public funds and a long-time investor in companies with disruptive technologies. They are supported by a team of data scientists, software engineers, and data analysts.

• Rabinowitz practiced as an associate in Sidley LLP’s Supreme Court & Appellate and Mass Tort Litigation groups. Later, he served as a trial attorney for the U.S. Department of Justice; the general counsel to a Washington, D.C.-based data science company; and associate general counsel, chief privacy officer, and director of fraud analytics for WellPoint Military Care.

• Mayberg currently is the CEO of CyLogic Inc., a cybersecurity, cloud computing infrastructure and end-point protection provider. He is a co-founder and principal of ProShares and ProFunds, exchange-traded funds and mutual funds, where he served as president.

www.pre-dicta.com

