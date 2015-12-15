How Women Lead Appoints Sue Harnett, Shannon Nash, Vanessa Small & Millicent Tracey to Executive Board

Shreya Jain and Christy Swindling Kennedy Join Organization’s Silicon Valley Board

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HowWomenLead–How Women Lead, a national organization of top executive women focused on activating their individual and collective power to influence the change they want to see in the world through leadership, investment and philanthropy, has made four strategic additions to their executive board in Sue Harnett, Board Director: OFG Holding Company Bank, Life Storage, American Enterprise Group, Goalsetter (VC Board Rep); Shannon Nash, Board Director: UserTesting; CFO: Wing; Millicent Tracey, Board Director: California Bank of Commerce and Vanessa Small, Board Director: EDNA Life; Scientific Advisor, DigitalDx Ventures.

“Sue Harnett, Shannon Nash, Vanessa Small and Millicent Tracey are some of the most influential and inspiring leaders in the US. Their decision to accept our invitation to the How Women Lead executive board signifies that there is no limit to how far we can go in achieving our mission for equity for women,” said How Women Lead Founder and CEO, Julie Castro Abrams.

Sue Harnett

Sue currently serves as Independent Director, Nomination & Governance Committee Chair, and a member of the Risk Committee of the OFG Holding Company Bank Board and a member of the Compensation & Human Capital and Audit Committees of Life Storage. She recently joined the Board of American Enterprise Group, a mutual insurance company and is a member of the Audit Committee. She is certified by the National Association of Corporate Directors as a Director and a Governance Fellow and a Qualified Risk Director by the DCRO Institute. She has a passion for developing start-up companies. She serves as a VC representative for Astia on the Board of Goalsetter. She is an advisor to EqualFuture and SPIN Analytics, a co-founder of Juntos and a mentor for the FinTech Innovation Lab in New York. Sue is also a founding limited partner of How Women Invest, sister organization to How Women Lead.

Shannon Nash

Shannon currently serves as Chief Financial Officer at Wing, a drone delivery company and subsidiary of Alphabet, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL). She is the Lead Independent Director, Chair of the Nominating & Governance Committee, and member of the Audit Committee at UserTesting (NYSE: USER). She is also a Board Member and member of the Audit Committee and Talent and Compensation Committee at the Silicon Valley Community Foundation, the largest community foundation in the world with over $15B in assets under management. Shannon was featured on Accounting Today’s 2020 list of the Top 100 Most Influential People in Accounting and named one of 2020’s Most Powerful Women in Accounting by the AICPA and CPA Practice Advisor. She also received the 2021 Trailblazer Award from CalCPA. She is an attorney, CPA and recognized as a qualified Financial Expert by the Securities and Exchange Commission, the New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ.

Vanessa Small

Dr. Small currently serves as the Head of Biologics at Cue Health (Nasdaq: HLTH), a publicly traded healthcare technology company developing products for molecular diagnostics and biochemical screening based in San Diego. Vanessa is the Scientific Advisor to DigitalDx Ventures, a majority women-owned impact fund investing in AI Data Enabled Diagnostics, and board member of EDNA Life, a technology-driven startup that works at the convergence of whole genome sequencing and blockchain technologies. She is an accomplished scientist and healthcare entrepreneur with deep expertise in the development and commercialization of point of care diagnostics and medical devices, who leverages her experience and expertise to devise business growth strategies for start-up and pre-IPO companies. Vanessa is also a limited partner of How Women Invest.

Millicent Tracey

Millicent is an accomplished financial services product strategy executive, fintech advisor, and board member with 22 years of experience leading digital payments strategy. She has strong expertise in financial services technology, product management, and launching successful teams and programs that support strategic growth initiatives and create a competitive advantage. She led the launch of Wells Fargo’s API Banking-as-a-Service platform that included several payments APIs. Currently she sits on the board of California Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ: CALB), several fintechs, as well as mentors several female founders & leaders.

Simultaneously, How Women Lead has announced two new board members to its Silicon Valley Executive Board: Shreya Jain, VP Finance & Corporate Controller, Zultys, Inc. and Christy Swindling Kennedy, Senior Water Resources Engineer & Hydrogeologist; Business Development Lead, Woodard & Curran.

“As the board chair, I’m energized by the insights and background our two new board members bring to our cause. Jain and Kennedy each add key strengths to our already diverse board,” said Hannah Kain, ALOM President & CEO and Silicon Valley Board Chair. “They join at an integral time, as the progress and significant strides forward for women from the last decades have come under attack. How Women Lead stands ready to respond to the challenges that women in business are facing.”

Shreya Jain

Shreya currently serves as VP Finance & Corporate Controller of Zultys, Inc, a premier provider of omnichannel, Unified Communications, hosted business phone services and premise-based communications systems. Shreya is a results-oriented, hands-on Senior Accounting & Finance Professional with MBA, CPA, Chartered Accountant. She has 16 years of experience developing and implementing US GAAP accounting and financial systems, processes, controls and analysis that result in significant improvement of P&L scenarios. Shreya is an expert in identifying financial needs of the business, best practices for cost reduction, risk management, forecasting, cash flow management, corporate tax incentives and business development strategies.

Christy Swindling Kennedy

Christy currently serves as Senior Water Resources Engineer & Hydrogeologist and Business Development Lead for Woodard & Curran, a national environmental engineering company with a core focus on water. For the last 20 years she has helped municipalities become resilient communities prepared for a changing climate. She is a Director and Vice President for the Groundwater Resources Association and is a limited partner of How Women Invest.

With over 14,000 senior executive women at the top of their game, How Women Lead is continuing to grow quickly, as underlined by these six exciting new appointments to its Executive Board and Silicon Valley Board. Learn more about all How Women Lead board members at www.howwomenlead.com/leadership.

About How Women Lead

How Women Lead is a national organization of top executive women focused on activating their individual and collective power to achieve equity for women by driving representation and opportunities across all aspects of life and career. Founded in 2011, the organization fights for change at all levels by affecting systems reform, mobilizing a movement, offering training, and providing access to opportunities. Now more than 14,000 strong, the organization has expanded the breadth and depth of its impact nationally. How Women Lead’s philanthropic arm, How Women Give, provides grants and invaluable connections to women’s and girls’ organizations on the frontlines of today’s most critical issues. And its sister organization, How Women Invest, invites women to play big and powerfully in venture, making meaningful investments and propelling high-potential, women-led companies forward at scale. For more, visit https://howwomenlead.com/.

Contacts

Alexis Karis [email protected] 281-797-1194



Emily Smith [email protected] 203-858-0113