Humacyte Expands Board of Directors with Appointment of Diane Seimetz, Ph.D.

DURHAM, N.C., June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Humacyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: HUMA), a clinical-stage biotechnology platform company developing universally implantable bioengineered human tissue at commercial scale, today announced the appointment of Diane Seimetz, Ph.D., to its board of directors.

“Diane is an innovator and strategist with extensive experience in the biopharmaceutical industry, and we are delighted to welcome her to the Humacyte board,” said Kathleen Sebelius, Chair of Humacyte’s board of directors. “Her expertise in guiding companies with innovative products to the market will be invaluable as Humacyte moves toward commercialization of the Human Acellular VesselTM (HAV). We also look forward to leveraging her background in international biologics development as the company explores opportunities to expand its bioengineered human tissue platform technology.”

Dr. Seimetz brings more than 22 years of international drug development, partnering and managerial experience in the biopharmaceutical industry to the Humacyte board. In 2013, she co-founded Biopharma Excellence and served as its Chief Executive Officer until June 2021. Biopharma Excellence was acquired by the PharmaLex Group in September 2020 and since July 2021, Dr. Seimetz has served as Principal Consultant. Dr. Seimetz currently serves on the board of directors of Cumulus Oncology, as a member of the decision board of the Helmholtz Validation Fund, and as an advisory board member of Temedica and the Aglaia Oncology Fund. Dr. Seimetz began her professional career in 1999 with the Fresenius Healthcare Group and served as Executive Vice President of its biotech division and Chief Scientific Officer with responsibility for international drug development from 2008 to 2013.

“Humacyte is a transformational company that is leading the way into the future of regenerative medicine,” said Dr. Seimetz. “I am thrilled to join the Humacyte board at this pivotal time in the company’s growth as it progresses the first-in-class HAV through late-stage vascular clinical programs and advances its pipeline of next-generation product candidates.”

Dr. Seimetz received a degree in pharmaceutical science from the University of Saarland, a master’s degree in drug regulatory affairs from the University of Bonn, and a Ph.D. from the University of Heidelberg, and conducted research at the German Cancer Research Center and at Johns Hopkins University.

About Humacyte

Humacyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: HUMA) is developing a disruptive biotechnology platform to deliver universally implantable bioengineered human tissues and complex tissue and organ systems designed to improve the lives of patients and transform the practice of medicine. The Company develops and manufactures acellular tissues to treat a wide range of diseases, injuries and chronic conditions. Humacyte’s initial opportunity, a portfolio of human acellular vessels (HAVs), is currently in late-stage clinical trials targeting multiple vascular applications, including vascular trauma repair, arteriovenous access for hemodialysis, and peripheral arterial disease. Preclinical development is also underway in coronary artery bypass grafts, pediatric heart surgery, treatment of type 1 diabetes, and multiple novel cell and tissue applications. Humacyte’s 6mm HAV for arteriovenous (AV) access for performing hemodialysis was the first product candidate to receive the FDA’s Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation, and has also received FDA Fast Track designation. The HAV received priority designation for the treatment of vascular trauma by the U.S. Secretary of Defense. For more information, visit www.Humacyte.com.

