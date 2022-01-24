Hyatt Announces Milestone Development Plans for Hyatt Centric Edinburgh Haymarket

Located in the heart of the city, the full-service lifestyle property will mark the first Hyatt hotel in Scotland and second Hyatt Centric hotel in the United Kingdom

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today that a Hyatt affiliate has entered into a franchise agreement with Edinburgh International Conference Centre (EICC) for Hyatt Centric Edinburgh Haymarket. Slated to open in mid-2025, the 349-room property will mark the first Hyatt hotel in Scotland, signifying a key milestone for Hyatt’s strategic brand growth in the U.K.

Located less than 1,000 feet (300 meters) from the EICC, Hyatt Centric Edinburgh Haymarket will be a part of the Haymarket Edinburgh development, which will encompass office blocks and retail units. In collaboration with Edinburgh College, the EICC development will also include a world-class hospitality training academy for students and trainees focused on a career path in Scotland’s leisure, hospitality, and tourism industry. The new Hyatt Centric hotel will be a highly attractive option for national and international leisure and business travelers, and hospitality training academy students, and will serve as a launchpad for discovering the city’s rich history and culture.

The hotel will be situated near some of Edinburgh’s most famous landmarks, including the iconic Edinburgh Castle, National Museum of Scotland, and the Old Town. Those looking to experience the city like a local will be drawn to the St James’ Quarter, New Town, and George Street shopping and cultural districts, all of which will be walking distance from the hotel. The property will also be conveniently located just six miles (10 kilometers) away from Edinburgh International Airport, which connects travelers directly to more than 150 destinations worldwide.

“We are thrilled to be collaborating with the Edinburgh International Conference Center on Hyatt Centric Haymarket Edinburgh, which will mark the Hyatt Centric brand’s entry into one of the world’s most celebrated capital cities,” said Felicity Black-Roberts, Hyatt’s Vice President Development for Europe and North Africa. “This new-build development demonstrates Hyatt’s commitment to growing its portfolio of lifestyle brands across the U.K, in locations that matter most to our guests, members, customers, and owners.”

The full-service lifestyle hotel will offer 349 guestrooms, a gym, and four meeting rooms, as well as creative dining experiences that will appeal to guests and locals alike. Visitors will enjoy six different rotating street food brands through its fresh and exciting dining concept, changing regularly to reflect the spirit of Edinburgh’s thriving local culinary scene.

The hotel is being designed as a sustainable and upscale property by Foster + Partners, a world-famous architectural firm founded by Norman Foster, renowned for its holistic approach to sustainability and responsible design. Interiors are being designed by international architecture and design firm Ica, one of the world’s leading, expert-led hotel interior design consultancies, headquartered in Glasgow.

“The Haymarket Edinburgh development is central to the EICC’s future as Scotland’s leading conference venue, and aligns with our mission to create an environment to inspire ideas that change the world,” said Marshall Dallas, Chief Executive of EICC. “Hyatt Centric Edinburgh Haymarket will be a cornerstone to attracting local and international travelers and notable luminaries to our venue each year. We are thrilled to work with Hyatt on what will be the first Hyatt hotel in Scotland, and look forward to the meaningful opportunities this property will bring to the city of Edinburgh.”

Hyatt Centric Edinburgh Haymarket will join 16 Hyatt-branded properties across the U.K., and will mark the second Hyatt Centric hotel in the country, joining Hyatt Centric Cambridge.

The term “Hyatt” is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.

About Hyatt Centric

Hyatt Centric is a brand of full-service lifestyle hotels located in prime destinations. Created to connect guests to the heart of the action, Hyatt Centric hotels are thoughtfully designed to enable exploration and discovery, so they never miss a moment of adventure. Each hotel offers social spaces to connect with others in the lobby, meanwhile the bar and restaurant are local hot spots where great conversations, locally inspired food and signature cocktails can be enjoyed. Streamlined modern rooms focus on delivering everything guests want and nothing they don’t. A passionately engaged team is there to provide local expertise on the best food, nightlife, and activities the destination has to offer. For more information, please visit hyattcentric.com. Follow @HyattCentric on Facebook and Instagram, and tag photos with #HyattCentric.

About Edinburgh International Conference Centre (EICC)

The EICC opened its doors in 1995 and has since played host to over 1.5 million delegates, over 3,500 events and has generated around £750 million in economic impact for Edinburgh and the surrounding areas.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company guided by its purpose – to care for people so they can be their best. As of March 31, 2022, the Company’s portfolio included more than 1,150 hotels and all-inclusive properties in 71 countries across six continents. The Company’s offering includes the Park Hyatt®, Miraval®, Grand Hyatt®, Alila®, Andaz®, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Destination by Hyatt™, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Hyatt Ziva™, Hyatt Zilara™, Thompson Hotels®, Hyatt Centric®, Caption by Hyatt, JdV by Hyatt™, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Place®, UrCove, and Hyatt Residence Club® brands, as well as resort and hotel brands under the AMR™ Collection, including Secrets® Resorts & Spas, Dreams® Resorts & Spas, Breathless Resorts & Spas®, Zoëtry® Wellness & Spa Resorts, Vivid Hotels & Resorts®, Alua Hotels & Resorts®, and Sunscape® Resorts & Spas. Subsidiaries of the Company operate the World of Hyatt® loyalty program, ALG Vacations®, Unlimited Vacation Club®, Amstar DMC destination management services, and Trisept Solutions® technology services. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.

