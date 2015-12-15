Iguazio Partners with Snowflake to Automate and Accelerate MLOps

The Iguazio MLOps Platform and built-in Feature Store now offers connectivity to the Snowflake Data Cloud, providing a full solution for enterprises looking to generate real business value with data science in an efficient, scalable and repeatable way

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Iguazio, the MLOps platform provider, today announced a new partnership with Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, which includes connectivity of Iguazio’s solution for automating ML pipelines and built-in feature store with Snowflake’s Data Cloud.

The solution is already being implemented by numerous customers, including Fortune 500 companies, to abstract away the complexities of MLOps and create a joint, production-ready environment for data scientists to continuously roll out new AI services across the organization.

The Iguazio MLOps platform can accelerate the data science process up to 12x and make more efficient use of AI resources, like GPUs, through better orchestration and automation.

“We are excited to partner with Iguazio to bring end-to-end MLOps capabilities, including a built-in feature store, to our joint customers,” said Tarik Dwiek, Sr. Director Technology Alliances at Snowflake. “We see the need for MLOps automation continuing to grow as data science matures in the enterprise and we look forward to offering deeper integrations with Iguazio in the coming months.”

The Iguazio platform now comes with a built-in Snowflake connector that powers the built-in online and offline feature store in Iguazio with data from Snowflake, allowing enterprises to seamlessly access the Data Cloud to build, store and share features that are ready for use in machine learning applications.

“Snowflake and Iguazio make it easier for data science and data engineering teams to accelerate the path to production while continuing to use their preferred tools and languages,” said Asaf Somekh, Co-Founder and CEO of Iguazio. “By automating the complexities of MLOps and data engineering, enterprises can focus on business logic while working in a more efficient and sustainable way”.

A few months ago, Iguazio published their ESG Strategy, making a firm commitment to sustainability. Iguazio helps enterprises reach their sustainability goals through enablement of use cases that tackle social and environmental challenges, and better utilization of compute resources to reduce CO2 emissions for machine and deep learning use cases.

Learn more about the Snowflake and Iguazio partnership at the Snowflake Summit starting today in Las Vegas.

About Iguazio

The Iguazio MLOps Platform enables enterprises to develop, deploy and manage AI applications in an efficient, scalable and repeatable way. Using Iguazio, enterprises can generate business value faster with AI, by accelerating the path to production and continuously rolling out new AI services in a fraction of the time and resources. Iguazio empowers organizations to run AI applications in real time, deploy them anywhere (multi-cloud, on-prem or edge), and bring to life their most ambitious AI-driven strategies. Enterprises spanning a wide range of verticals, including financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, smart mobility, telecoms and entertainment use Iguazio to solve the complexities of MLOps and create business impact through a multitude of use cases such as real-time fraud prediction, predictive maintenance and recommendation engines. Iguazio is backed by prominent investors such as Bosch, Samsung, Dell, Verizon Ventures, Pitango VC and INcapital Ventures. Iguazio brings data science to life. Find out more on www.iguazio.com.

