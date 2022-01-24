Immunovant to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on June 8, 2022

NEW YORK, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Immunovant, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMVT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on enabling normal lives for people with autoimmune diseases, today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full-year 2022 financial results before the open of the U.S. financial markets on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. The company also plans to host a webcast and conference call on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 8:00 AM ET.

Following prepared remarks, the call will include a live question-and-answer session for the investment community. To access the webcast and the presentation being shared on the call, please visit Immunovant’s website at https://www.immunovant.com/investors/news-events.

Participants may also dial in using the numbers provided below:
Toll Free: 1-877-407-9039
Toll/International: 1-201-689-8470

An archived recording of the webcast will be available on Immunovant’s website for a limited time following its conclusion.

About Immunovant, Inc. 

Immunovant, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to enabling normal lives for people with autoimmune diseases. As a leader in FcRn inhibitor technology, we are boldly developing innovative therapies for a range of debilitating autoimmune diseases with significant unmet patient needs. Our investigational compound, batoclimab, is a novel, fully human, monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn). For additional information on the Company, please visit www.immunovant.com.

Contact:
Tom Dorney, MS, MBA
Director, Investor Relations & Strategy
Immunovant, Inc.
[email protected]

