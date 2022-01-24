Incfile Announces Spring Entrepreneur Grant & Scholarship Winners

Deadline for Summer Applications is Thursday, June 30th

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#LLC–Incfile, a leader in online business formation and startup services, today announced the winners of its inaugural Entrepreneur Grant Program. The program has two grants, the Young Entrepreneur Scholarship Grant and the Fresh Start Business Grant; both aim to help foster entrepreneurial spirit, providing one-on-one business consultation and funding to help turn big ideas into reality. To learn more or to apply for Incfile’s summer Entrepreneur Grant Program, please visit incfile.com by 11:59 p.m. PDT on June 30, 2022.

YOUNG ENTREPRENEUR SCHOLARSHIP GRANT WINNER:



Brandon, IMENO Finance & Investing

Brandon is a determined high school senior who is passionate about bolstering financial literacy and money management skills. His entrepreneurial spirit guided him to develop a platform for furthering financial education and knowledge, IMENO Finance and Investing, which has garnered 1.3 million views and over 3,000 subscribers within a year on YouTube. He produces videos on several topics such as budgeting, consumer debt, retirement accounts and investing.

YOUNG ENTREPRENEUR SCHOLARSHIP GRANT



Arielle Page, Arie’s Confectionaries

Arielle worked in various bakeries and hotels around Atlanta as a pastry chef before COVID-19 hit her business hard. She chose this career because it allowed her to express her creativity through food, which has always been a real passion of hers. Without letting the pandemic put a dent in her dreams, she realized that she could tap into a demand for desserts in her city and started developing her own recipes, and opened Arie’s Confectionaries. Arielle will put this grant towards realizing her goal of opening a bricks-and-mortar shop.

“It’s exciting to announce the inaugural Incfile Entrepreneur Grants,” said Dustin Ray, Chief Growth Officer & Co-CEO, Incfile. “Brandon and Arielle’s passion and entrepreneurial spirit are so inspiring. We hope these grants, along with Incfile’s startup services provide them the support and peace of mind as they continue to grow their businesses.”

INCFILE’S ENTREPRENEUR GRANTS:



YOUNG ENTREPRENEUR SCHOLARSHIP GRANT

One young scholar with entrepreneurial spirit will receive $2,500 to continue their education, plus a one-on-one consultation with an Incfile expert to begin plotting their course to successful business ownership.

Applicants in this category must:

Be 19 years of age or younger

Attend a U.S.-based high school, trade school or university

Hold a GPA of 3.0 or higher

Have an interest in starting a business

FRESH START BUSINESS GRANT

The Fresh Start Business Grant aims to help entrepreneurs achieve success that are starting over or starting from scratch. One adult entrepreneur will receive $2,500 to put toward business startup costs, incorporation services (in their state), registered agent services for one year, annual reporting for the first year, Incfiles’s tax accounting bundle, an EIN number, and Google My Business set-up (if applicable).

Applicants in this category must:

Be 20 years or older

Be a U.S. resident

Must be planning to start a new business or grow an existing business in a significant way

For more information about Incfile or to apply for an Incfile Entrepreneur Grant, please visit https://www.incfile.com/entrepreneur-grant. Fall and winter grant deadlines are September 30th, and December 31st.

About Incfile

Incfile is a leader in online business formation and startup services. Since 2004, Incfile has simplified the process of registering and running a business for over 500,000 entrepreneurs and small business owners. In addition to streamlining formation and incorporation with end-to-end service, Incfile’s all-in-one solution delivers a full suite of essential ongoing services like compliance, banking, bookkeeping, and more. With simple pricing, no contracts or hidden fees, $0 LLC formation, and one free year of registered agent service, Incfile offers unparalleled value for the modern entrepreneur. For more information, please visit www.incfile.com.

